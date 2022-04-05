CLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
04/05/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date
2022-04-05
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision
Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
2. Submission date of documents
2022-01-27
3. Reason for Revision
Revised report due to the deal closing
4. Revised Information
information
before revision
after revision
-About Payment Schedule and Terms of Payment
4. Payment schedule and terms of payment
(1) None of the down payment
(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)
- Balance Date: the closing date
5. The closing date
The completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares shall take place on the fifteenth business day following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the contract or at such other date as may be mutually agreed between the assigners and the assignee. (The closing date is expected within the first half of the year considering approval of the Fair Trade Commission of Korea with respect to the business combination report filed under the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act in connection with the Transactions.)
4. Payment schedule and terms of payment
(1) None of the down payment
(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)
- Balance Date(the closing date) : April 4, 2022.
-Scheduled Date to be the Largest Shareholder
2022-04-04
5. Other references concerning investment decisions
- The above 'Scheduled Date to be the Largest Shareholder', the closing date, will be disclosed when it is set.
- 'Change of the largest shareholder' will be disclosed on the closing date.
[Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)]
6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)
1,194
675,144,622,033
7. The Association's Financial Status(Mil. KRW)
Total Assets 0
Total Liabilities 0
Total Shareholders' Equity 0
Capital Stock 0
Total Assets 675,144
Total Liabilities 315,000
Total Shareholders' Equity 360,144
Capital Stock 360,144
8. Relationship with the Listed Company
- The above '6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)' is 1USD converted based on JAN 25, 2022 of the basic exchange rate of Seoul Money Brokerage.
- The above '7. The Association's Financial Status' is as follows:
?Total Assets: 1USD
?Total Liabilities: 0USD
?Total Shareholders' Equity: 1USD
- Both the above '6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)' and the above '7. The Association's Financial Status' are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.
Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
1. Contracting Parties
-Assigner
Sung Jae Jung and three people
Relationship to corporation
Current largest shareholder and his related parties before the change
-Assignee
BCPE Centur Investments, LP
Relationship to corporation
Lagest shareholder after the change
2. Details of Contract
Number of Share Contracted
39,407,057
Contract Price per Share(KRW)
17,000
Amount of Contract
669,919,969,000
-About Payment Schedule and Terms of Payment
Sung Jae Jung and three people, the largest shareholders of the company, have signed a contract of selling 39,407,057 shares (60.84%) out of 47,783,847 shares (73.77%) to BCPE Central Investments, LP as follows:
1. Assigned date: JAN 27, 2022
2. Total assigned price: 669,919,969,000KRW
- Assigned price for each Assigner
(1) Sung Jae Jung: 451,356,086,000KRW (26,550,358 shares)
(2) Yon Joo Lee: 68,963,883,000KRW (4,056,699 shares)
(3) Seok Won Jung: 74,800,000,000KRW (4,400,000 shares)
(4) Seo Yoon Jung: 74,800,000,000KRW (4,400,000 shares)
3. Assigner and assignee
(1) Assigner: Sung Jae Jung and three people
(2) Assignee: BCPE Centur Investments, LP
4. Payment schedule and terms of payment
(1) None of the down payment
(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)
- Balance Date(the closing date) : April 4, 2022.
-Applicability of Lock-up of the assigned shares
Yes
3. Shareholder to be the Largest Shareholder through the contract
BCPE Centur Investments, LP
-Scheduled Date to be the Largest Shareholder
2022-04-04
-Scheduled Number of Shares held
39,407,057
-Scheduled Shareholding ratio(%)
60.84
4. Contract Date
2022-01-27
5. Other references concerning investment decisions
- The above 'Scheduled Shareholding ratio(%)' is the basis of total 64,776,702 shares.
- Any change will be disclosed.
※Relevant Disclosure
[Details of Change]
Name(Name of Corporation, Association etc.)
Relationship
Before Change Shares Number
After Change Shares Number
Remarks
Number of Shares
Shareholding Ratio(%)
Number of Shares
Shareholding Ratio(%)
Sung Jae Jung
The Largest Shareholder before Change
32,983,847
50.92
6,433,489
9.93
Yon Joo Lee
Person Affiliated to the Largest Shareholder before Change
6,000,000
9.26
1,943,301
3.00
Seok Won Jung
Person Affiliated to the Largest Shareholder before Change
4,400,000
6.79
0
-
Seo Yoon Jung
Person Affiliated to the Largest Shareholder before Change
4,400,000
6.79
0
-
BCPE Centur Investments, LP
The Largest Shareholder after Change
-
-
39,407,057
60.84
[Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)]
1. Name of the Association
BCPE Centur Investments, LP
2. Date of Establishment(Year/Month)
2022-01-10
3. The Largest Investor
BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner)
- Investment Shares(%)
0
4. Representative of the Association
BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner)
5. Executive Member
BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner)
6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)
675,144,622,033
7. The Association's Financial Status(Mil. KRW)
Total Assets
675,144
Total Liabilities
315,000
Total Shareholders' Equity
360,144
Capital Stock
360,144
8. Relationship with the Listed Company
- BCPE Centur Investments, LP was founded on JAN 10, 2022 in the Cayman Islands.
- Both the above '6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)' and the above '7. The Association's Financial Status' are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.