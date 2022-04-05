CLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder

-About Payment Schedule and Terms of Payment

4. Payment schedule and terms of payment

(1) None of the down payment

(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)

- Balance Date: the closing date



5. The closing date

The completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares shall take place on the fifteenth business day following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the contract or at such other date as may be mutually agreed between the assigners and the assignee. (The closing date is expected within the first half of the year considering approval of the Fair Trade Commission of Korea with respect to the business combination report filed under the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act in connection with the Transactions.)