Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. CLASSYS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A214150   KR7214150005

CLASSYS INC.

(A214150)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-03
22600 KRW   -3.21%
12:18aCLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder
PU
12:08aCLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
PU
04/04CLASSYS : Change of CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder

04/05/2022 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Report of Disclosure Revision
Revision Date 2022-04-05
1. Disclosure Documents in relation with Revision Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
2. Submission date of documents 2022-01-27
3. Reason for Revision Revised report due to the deal closing
4. Revised Information
information before revision after revision
-About Payment Schedule and Terms of Payment 4. Payment schedule and terms of payment
(1) None of the down payment
(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)
- Balance Date: the closing date

5. The closing date
The completion of the sale and purchase of the Sale Shares shall take place on the fifteenth business day following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the contract or at such other date as may be mutually agreed between the assigners and the assignee. (The closing date is expected within the first half of the year considering approval of the Fair Trade Commission of Korea with respect to the business combination report filed under the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act in connection with the Transactions.) 		4. Payment schedule and terms of payment
(1) None of the down payment
(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)
- Balance Date(the closing date) : April 4, 2022.
-Scheduled Date to be the Largest Shareholder - 2022-04-04
5. Other references concerning investment decisions - The above 'Scheduled Date to be the Largest Shareholder', the closing date, will be disclosed when it is set.
- 'Change of the largest shareholder' will be disclosed on the closing date. 		-
[Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)]
6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW) 		1,194 675,144,622,033
7. The Association's Financial Status(Mil. KRW) Total Assets 0
Total Liabilities 0
Total Shareholders' Equity 0
Capital Stock 0 		Total Assets 675,144
Total Liabilities 315,000
Total Shareholders' Equity 360,144
Capital Stock 360,144
8. Relationship with the Listed Company - The above '6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)' is 1USD converted based on JAN 25, 2022 of the basic exchange rate of Seoul Money Brokerage.

- The above '7. The Association's Financial Status' is as follows:
?Total Assets: 1USD
?Total Liabilities: 0USD
?Total Shareholders' Equity: 1USD 		- Both the above '6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)' and the above '7. The Association's Financial Status' are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.
-
Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the largest shareholder
1. Contracting Parties -Assigner Sung Jae Jung and three people Relationship to corporation Current largest shareholder and his related parties before the change
-Assignee BCPE Centur Investments, LP Relationship to corporation Lagest shareholder after the change
2. Details of Contract Number of Share Contracted 39,407,057
Contract Price per Share(KRW) 17,000
Amount of Contract 669,919,969,000
-About Payment Schedule and Terms of Payment Sung Jae Jung and three people, the largest shareholders of the company, have signed a contract of selling 39,407,057 shares (60.84%) out of 47,783,847 shares (73.77%) to BCPE Central Investments, LP as follows:

1. Assigned date: JAN 27, 2022

2. Total assigned price: 669,919,969,000KRW
- Assigned price for each Assigner
(1) Sung Jae Jung: 451,356,086,000KRW (26,550,358 shares)
(2) Yon Joo Lee: 68,963,883,000KRW (4,056,699 shares)
(3) Seok Won Jung: 74,800,000,000KRW (4,400,000 shares)
(4) Seo Yoon Jung: 74,800,000,000KRW (4,400,000 shares)

3. Assigner and assignee
(1) Assigner: Sung Jae Jung and three people
(2) Assignee: BCPE Centur Investments, LP

4. Payment schedule and terms of payment
(1) None of the down payment
(2) Balance: 669,919,969,000KRW(100%)
- Balance Date(the closing date) : April 4, 2022.
-Applicability of Lock-up of the assigned shares Yes
3. Shareholder to be the Largest Shareholder through the contract BCPE Centur Investments, LP
-Scheduled Date to be the Largest Shareholder 2022-04-04
-Scheduled Number of Shares held 39,407,057
-Scheduled Shareholding ratio(%) 60.84
4. Contract Date 2022-01-27
5. Other references concerning investment decisions - The above 'Scheduled Shareholding ratio(%)' is the basis of total 64,776,702 shares.
- Any change will be disclosed.
※Relevant Disclosure -
[Details of Change]
Name(Name of Corporation, Association etc.) Relationship Before Change Shares Number After Change Shares Number Remarks
Number of Shares Shareholding Ratio(%) Number of Shares Shareholding Ratio(%)
Sung Jae Jung The Largest Shareholder before Change 32,983,847 50.92 6,433,489 9.93 -
Yon Joo Lee Person Affiliated to the Largest Shareholder before Change 6,000,000 9.26 1,943,301 3.00 -
Seok Won Jung Person Affiliated to the Largest Shareholder before Change 4,400,000 6.79 0 - -
Seo Yoon Jung Person Affiliated to the Largest Shareholder before Change 4,400,000 6.79 0 - -
BCPE Centur Investments, LP The Largest Shareholder after Change - - 39,407,057 60.84 -
[Details of the Largest Shareholder(If the Largest Shareholder is an Association)]
1. Name of the Association BCPE Centur Investments, LP
2. Date of Establishment(Year/Month) 2022-01-10
3. The Largest Investor BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner)
- Investment Shares(%) 0
4. Representative of the Association BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner)
5. Executive Member BCPE Centur GP, LLC (General Partner)
6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW) 675,144,622,033
7. The Association's Financial Status(Mil. KRW)
Total Assets 675,144
Total Liabilities 315,000
Total Shareholders' Equity 360,144
Capital Stock 360,144
8. Relationship with the Listed Company
- BCPE Centur Investments, LP was founded on JAN 10, 2022 in the Cayman Islands.
- Both the above '6. Total Amount of Investment(KRW)' and the above '7. The Association's Financial Status' are the basis of March 31, 2022, and converted into the basic exchange rate(1,211KRW per $1) on March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Classys Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLASSYS INC.
12:18aCLASSYS : Change of The Largest Shareholder
PU
12:08aCLASSYS : Contract of Shares Acquisition and Assignment accompanied with the change of the..
PU
04/04CLASSYS : Change of CEO
PU
03/31CLASSYS : Outcomes of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/15CLASSYS : Resolutions for Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/15CLASSYS : Relocation of Corporate Headquarters
PU
02/15CLASSYS : 30% or More Change in Sales or Profit/Loss(15% or more in the case of large-scal..
PU
2020CLASSYS INC.(KOSDAQ : A214150) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
Net income 2022 55,7 B 0,05 B 0,05 B
Net cash 2022 135 B 0,11 B 0,11 B
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 1 464 B 1 204 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,94x
EV / Sales 2023 7,81x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart CLASSYS INC.
Duration : Period :
CLASSYS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLASSYS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22 600,00 KRW
Average target price 26 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seong-Jae Jeong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Woo-Seong Cho Independent Director
Dae-Seong Kim Independent Director
Jeong-Hyun Im Independent Director
Dong-Seok Kim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLASSYS INC.20.21%1 240
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.23%231 719
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.08%208 819
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-15.88%109 748
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-7.16%76 465
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.01%69 570