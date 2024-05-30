Cemex, a leader in the building materials industry, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, have announced a new fueling agreement to provide ultra-clean renewable natural gas (RNG) to power 39 of Cemex US’s ready-mix and cement bulk trucks in Southern California. Cemex’s collaboration with Clean Energy is the latest addition to its lower-carbon fuels portfolio for its California fleet.

Cemex trucks among its Southern California fleet powered by low emission compressed natural gas (CNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG). (Photo: Business Wire)

Forecasted to provide approximately 300,000 gallons of RNG annually, the fleet will utilize Clean Energy’s public station network in Southern California to fuel with RNG. RNG is a negative carbon-intensity transportation fuel that substantially lowers greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 300% versus diesel.

Alongside the new fueling deal, Clean Energy will commission a private fueling station exclusively for Cemex’s growing RNG fleet. Located in Rialto, CA, the new station will include time-fill dispensers and a dedicated fast-fill dispenser for easy and cost-effective refueling. The construction project is expected to be completed by the end of this year and Cemex trucks will begin fueling on-site soon after. Clean Energy will be supplying RNG to the new private station, as well as operating and maintaining the site upon completion.

Transitioning part of its fleet to RNG is part of Cemex’s Future in Action program which focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050. The company is projected to reduce fleet emissions by roughly 8,822 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, which is equal to taking 1,981 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for one year or planting 137,648 trees*.

"As leaders in the building materials industry, we recognize the pivotal role we play in building a more sustainable future. Embracing renewable fuels isn't just an option; it's an imperative,” said Francisco Rivera, Cemex US Regional President – West Region. “What Cemex provides is essential to building communities throughout California and the country. By utilizing Clean Energy’s renewable energy resources, we accelerate our aggressive sustainability goals, inspire innovation, foster resilience, and build a legacy of responsible stewardship for generations to come."

“Cemex is not only a world-class leader in the building material space, but also one of the most advanced in how they are thinking about our sustainable future. This expanded RNG truck fleet will help to decarbonize their overall operations as well as mitigate emissions associated with idling trucks on site. Cemex’s RNG fuel agreement with Clean Energy is a significant move forward in reducing their carbon footprint,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy.

Clean Energy currently has a network of over 600 fueling stations around North America and is steadily expanding that number with stations purposely built and strategically located for commercial fleets.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on X and LinkedIn.

About Cemex US

Cemex is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services with a rich history of improving the wellbeing of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements and sustainability efforts. Its U.S. network includes 8 cement plants, close to 50 strategically located cement terminals, nearly 50 aggregate quarries and more than 280 ready-mix concrete plants. Cemex US has been repeatedly recognized for its efforts in sustainability and energy management, including earning U.S. EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year consecutively since 2019.

