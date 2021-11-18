Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNE   US1844991018

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.

(CLNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Energy Breaks Ground on Renewable Natural Gas Dairy Digester in Joint Venture with TotalEnergies

11/18/2021 | 06:02am EST
Del Rio Dairy Site in Texas Anticipated to Produce Over One Million Gallons of RNG Per Year

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it has broken ground on a renewable natural gas (RNG) digester at Del Rio Dairy in Friona, TX, its first in a joint venture with TotalEnergies to produce the ultra-clean transportation fuel which will be negative carbon intensive. All the RNG fuel produced at Del Rio Dairy will make its way into Clean Energy’s nationwide network of RNG stations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211118005349/en/

Clean Energy announced it has broken ground on a renewable natural gas (RNG) digester at Del Rio Dairy in Friona, TX, its first project to produce the ultra-clean transportation fuel which will be negative carbon intensive. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clean Energy announced it has broken ground on a renewable natural gas (RNG) digester at Del Rio Dairy in Friona, TX, its first project to produce the ultra-clean transportation fuel which will be negative carbon intensive. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With a growing focus on capturing methane highlighted by the recent discussions at COP26, the Del Rio Dairy RNG project is significant on many levels,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. “It brings together concerned parties ranging from a family-owned dairy, to one of the world’s leading and most sustainably-minded energy companies TotalEnergies, to manage greenhouse gas emissions and tackle global warming. When the RNG produced here goes into the tank of a large vehicle, it will usually be replacing a much dirtier fuel, demonstrating the unique qualities of RNG as the cleanest fuel in the world.”

When completed, the Del Rio Dairy digester project will capture the waste from more than 7,500 milking cows and generate an anticipated 1.1 million gallons of RNG annually. RNG helps Clean Energy’s customers achieve their sustainability goals by dramatically reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transportation operations. Clean Energy has a target to provide RNG at all its U.S. stations and for the carbon intensity (CI) of the fuel to be zero by 2025.

Yesterday, Mr. Littlefair participated in a groundbreaking ceremony with members of the Gingg family who own Del Rio Dairy and executives from TotalEnergies, Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG), a leading provider of environmental solutions, providing EPC, startup and commissioning services for the project. Other partner companies include Black Bear Environmental Asset Advisors, a research and consulting firm, and Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO), a distributor of natural gas.

Del Rio is a family-owned and operated dairy with multiple generations of Ginggs involved in running it. We take great pride in the sustainable way in which we operate,” said Rocky Gingg. “By adding a RNG digester to our operation, we will be able to say to future generations that we are helping to address serious climate issues that impact the world they live in.”

Agriculture accounts for nearly 10 percent of U.S. GHG emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Capturing methane from farm waste can lower these emissions. RNG is used as a transportation fuel and has lower GHG emissions on lifecycle basis when compared to conventional gasoline and diesel. The California Air Resources Board has given similar projects a carbon intensity (CI) score of weighted average of -320 compared to CI scores of 101 for conventional diesel fuel and 15 for electric batteries.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_NatGas on Twitter.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 305 M - -
Net income 2021 -88,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 767 M 1 767 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,92 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Barbara Johnson Bechthold Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.0.76%1 767
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.02%272 261
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.67%222 494
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD24.11%210 657
BP PLC34.22%91 284
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%73 960