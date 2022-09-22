Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNE   US1844991018

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.

(CLNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
5.940 USD   -2.14%
06:02aClean Energy Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 15 Years as Public Company, with NASDAQ Closing Bell Ringing
BU
09/08Scotiabank Initiates Clean Energy Fuels at Sector Outperform with $13 Price Target
MT
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Energy Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 15 Years as Public Company, with NASDAQ Closing Bell Ringing

09/22/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, today celebrated 25 years as a business and 15 years traded on the NASDAQ (Nasdaq) stock exchange. In honor of the occasion Andrew J. Littlefair, Clean Energy President and CEO, and the company’s board of directors rang the NASDAQ closing bell in Times Square.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005204/en/

Clean Energy President and CEO Andrew J. Littlefair is joined by Board of Directors members and company executives to celebrate 25 years in business and 15 years listed on the Nasdaq exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

Clean Energy President and CEO Andrew J. Littlefair is joined by Board of Directors members and company executives to celebrate 25 years in business and 15 years listed on the Nasdaq exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’ve come a long way since Boone Pickens and I founded the company. He would be proud to see our vision of widespread adoption of clean alternative transportation fuel come to fruition,” said Littlefair. “After 25 years, Clean Energy continues to lead the way to cleaner skies and battling climate change with our renewable natural gas, a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste, offering for thousands of large vehicle fleets from city buses to heavy-duty trucks.”

Renewable natural gas, or RNG, is derived from organic material found in green waste, food waste, landfills, sewage treatment, and livestock manure. These organic wastes naturally decompose into methane. Methane that leaks into the atmosphere is a potent short-lived climate pollutant and greenhouse gas. Rather than releasing into the atmosphere, methane is captured and converted into RNG.

“With carbon reduction up to 300 percent, RNG is the essence of renewable energy,” said Littlefair. “It presents enormous potential in sustainable transportation, so we’re continuing to focus on a pathway to grow both the production and distribution of this negative carbon intensity fuel.”

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
06:02aClean Energy Celebrates 25th Anniversary, 15 Years as Public Company, with NASDAQ Closi..
BU
09/08Scotiabank Initiates Clean Energy Fuels at Sector Outperform with $13 Price Target
MT
09/07SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09/07Clean Energy Fuels Provides Fuel for First Maritime LNG-powered Ship Deployed on US Wes..
MT
09/07Clean Energy Supplied Fuel for Inaugural Bunkering of First Maritime LNG-powered Ship D..
BU
09/07Clean Energy Supplies Fuel for Inaugural Bunkering of First Maritime LNG-Powered Ship D..
CI
08/29Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Continues to Decarbonize Transportation with New Fuel Contract..
CI
08/29Clean Energy Continues to Decarbonize Transportation with New Fuel Contracts, Blazes Ah..
BU
08/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seek -2-
DJ
08/16Raymond James Downgrades Clean Energy Fuels to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 441 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 320 M 1 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,94 $
Average target price 13,58 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Secretary & Vice President-Business Development
Barbara Johnson Bechthold Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.-3.10%1 320
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION48.64%379 047
CHEVRON CORPORATION32.09%303 422
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.69%199 375
BP PLC37.84%95 889
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.96%68 822