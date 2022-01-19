Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLNE   US1844991018

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.

(CLNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Energy Fuels : to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast - Form 8-K

01/19/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean Energy to Host RNG Strategy and
Financial Outlook Webcast

CEO Andrew Littlefair and CFO Robert Vreeland to present Clean Energy's renewable natural
gas strategic vision and financial outlook for the next five years

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - January 19, 2022 - Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced that Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, and Robert Vreeland, chief financial officer, along with other executive management, will host a webcast to inform investors and analysts of the company's strategic vision around its renewable natural gas (RNG) supply and the growing demand for RNG fuel by fleet customers in its North American station network.

The webcast will be held January 26, 2022, from 10:00a-12:00p EST and will include a management presentation followed by an opportunity for questions.

To register for Clean Energy's RNG Day presentation, please go to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3609144/860088D41FB343F1D6168FA9CCC6A8A7

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country's largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas(RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast networkof fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.comand follow @ce_renewables on Twitter.

Clean Energy Contact:
Raleigh Gerber
949-437-1397
raleigh.gerber@cleanenergyfuels.com

Investor Contact:
Investors@cleanenergyfuels.com

Disclaimer

Clean Energy Fuels Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 21:14:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
04:15pCLEAN ENERGY FUELS : to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast - Form 8-K
PU
04:07pCLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08:06aClean Energy to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast
BU
01/04Raymond James Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels to Market Perform From Underperform
MT
2021CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Appoints Energy Sector Leader Lorraine Paskett to Board of Directors ..
PU
2021CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
2021Clean Energy Appoints Energy Sector Leader Lorraine Paskett to Board of Directors
BU
2021Clean Energy Fuels Corp Appoints Lorraine Paskett to the Board of Directors
CI
2021CLEAN ENERGY FUELS : to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast
PU
2021Clean Energy Widens Path for Carbon Reduction in Transportation; Signs Deals for More R..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 306 M - -
Net income 2021 -88,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 287 M 1 287 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 465
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,77 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial Officer
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Barbara Johnson Bechthold Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.-5.87%1 287
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.43%309 389
CHEVRON CORPORATION10.25%249 404
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.49%214 910
BP PLC19.74%105 470
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.60%78 770