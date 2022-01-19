Clean Energy Fuels : to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast - Form 8-K

Clean Energy to Host RNG Strategy and

Financial Outlook Webcast

CEO Andrew Littlefair and CFO Robert Vreeland to present Clean Energy's renewable natural

gas strategic vision and financial outlook for the next five years

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - January 19, 2022 - Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced that Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, and Robert Vreeland, chief financial officer, along with other executive management, will host a webcast to inform investors and analysts of the company's strategic vision around its renewable natural gas (RNG) supply and the growing demand for RNG fuel by fleet customers in its North American station network.

The webcast will be held January 26, 2022, from 10:00a-12:00p EST and will include a management presentation followed by an opportunity for questions.

To register for Clean Energy's RNG Day presentation, please go to:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3609144/860088D41FB343F1D6168FA9CCC6A8A7

