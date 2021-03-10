Log in
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.

(CLNE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Clean Energy Sees Greater Demand for Carbon-Negative Fuel -- Commodity Comment

03/10/2021 | 07:13am EST
By Mary de Wet

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. said Wednesday that it is working with BP Products North America Inc, a unit of BP PLC, to develop and operate new renewable natural gas facilities at dairies and other agriculture facilities.

On the BP deal:

Clean Energy and BP plan to share control of the joint venture equally.

"The company will have the option to contribute up to 50% of the JV's capital and 100% of the RNG produced from the projects developed and owned by the JV will be provided to the vehicle fuels market pursuant to the existing marketing agreement between BP and the company," Clean Energy said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BP has advanced $50 million to Clean Energy in a loan agreement to fund capital costs and expenses incurred prior to formation of the joint venture, the company said in the filing.

"The outstanding principal amount of the loan accrues interest at the rate per annum equal to LIBOR plus 433 basis points; interest payable under the loan is essentially offset by BP's obligation to pay the company a monthly JV management fee of $200,000 pursuant to the (memorandum of understanding)," Clean Energy said.

On carbon-negative fuel:

"Carbon-negative RNG is being used today by thousands of vehicles with more and more fleets requesting it every week," Andrew Littlefair, CEO and president of Clean Energy, said in a release.

"Taking this next step allows us to expand the availability of the fuel while providing dairy owners with a way to make a significant impact on the environment and create an additional revenue stream."

Clean Energy said it is the largest provider of renewable natural gas for transportation in the U.S. and Canada, with about 550 fueling stations.

Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 0712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.92% 312.6 Delayed Quote.23.72%
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. 10.18% 11.8 Delayed Quote.50.13%
WTI 0.48% 64.257 Delayed Quote.34.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 288 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,30 M - -
Net cash 2020 57,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -322x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 340 M 2 340 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,93x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 11,80 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 94,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew J. Littlefair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Vreeland Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen A. Scully Chairman
Mitchell W. Pratt Chief Operating Officer
Barbara Johnson Bechthold Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP.50.13%2 340
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.39%253 713
CHEVRON CORPORATION29.66%210 938
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.36%190 823
BP PLC23.72%88 536
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION25.65%80 703
