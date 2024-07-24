New chapter for South Fork Dairy with RNG facility resuming development

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) announced it has broken ground on a renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt, TX. Home to a 16,000-cow herd, the facility will produce RNG, an ultra-clean transportation fuel that is made from organic waste and receives a negative carbon-intensity score.

The construction of the digesters and processing plant is forecasted to cost approximately $85 million and is expected to be completed in 2025. The South Fork Dairy facility is set to be one of the biggest RNG production developments in the country with an anticipated 2.6 million gallons of RNG to be produced annually once completed. All the RNG fuel produced at the site will make its way into Clean Energy’s nationwide network of stations.

“We are excited to begin construction on the South Fork Texas project. Building anaerobic digesters at a large dairy like South Fork will help the dairy owner, Frank Brand, and his team collect and monetize sizeable amounts of manure waste while also benefiting from the environmental credits an RNG facility brings. We are proud to call Frank, who is one of the most well-respected people in the dairy industry, our partner,” said Clay Corbus senior vice president of renewables at Clean Energy.

“The project not only helps us convert our waste into a clean, useable sustainable fuel, but it also helps us with managing manure which for a dairy of our size is quite a feat. We do this while simultaneously reducing our environmental footprint – it’s a direction I hope many other dairies will look to pursuing,” said Frand Brand, owner of South Fork Dairy.

Agriculture accounts for nearly 10 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Capturing methane from farm waste can lower these emissions. RNG is a transportation fuel made entirely from organic waste and drastically reduces GHG emissions by an average of 300% versus diesel. It is so clean that the California Air Resources Board gives RNG from dairy farms an average carbon-intensity score of -330, which is substantially lower than electric vehicles charging with electricity on today’s grid.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on X and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation statements about: the amounts and timing of renewable natural gas expected to be produced or consumed; the timing and scope of construction, maintenance, and other projects; the potential development of the consumer market for RNG; the amounts and timing of manure expected to be produced; the environmental and other benefits of Clean Energy’s fuels; the availability of environmental, tax and other government regulations, programs and incentives; and the impacts of legislative and regulatory developments. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, Clean Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally, the reports and other documents Clean Energy files with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov) contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

