Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CETY   US18452H1077

CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CETY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/03 03:54:23 pm EDT
0.0315 USD   +1.29%
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05Biden to use executive action to spur solar projects hit by probe -sources
RE
05/17Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources

06/05/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption on Monday for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations after an investigation froze imports and stalled projects in the United States, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move comes amid concern about the impact of the Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.

Biden's action would allay companies' concerns about having to hold billions of dollars in reserves to pay potential tariffs, one source familiar with the White House's plans said.

"There is going to be this safe harbor timeout on the ... collection of duties, and that's at the heart of what's going to save all of these solar projects and ensure that they are going forward," the source said.

Biden also will invoke the Defense Production Act to drive U.S. manufacturing of solar panels and other clean energy technologies in the future, with the support of loans and grants, the sources said.

State governors, lawmakers, industry officials and environmentalists have expressed concern over the investigation, which could have led to retroactive tariffs of up to 250 percent.

The issue created a unique dilemma for the White House, which is eager to show U.S. leadership on climate change, in part by encouraging use of renewable energy, while respecting and keeping its distance from the investigation proceedings.

Using executive action and invoking the DPA, which gives presidents some authority over domestic industries, allows Biden to take advantage of the tools available to him without stepping on the Commerce Department inquiry.

A second source said Biden's proclamation, relying on authority from a 1930 trade law, would apply only to the four countries and run in parallel with the investigation.

Depending on its outcome, tariffs could be levied on panels imported after the 24-month period, but the threat of retroactive payments would be off the table, the source added.

"If you bring the stuff in during that 24-month period, regardless of the outcome of the investigation, there will not be those additional duties," the second source said.

The investigation essentially halted the flow of solar panels that make up more than half of U.S. supplies and 80 percent of imports.

It had a chilling effect on the industry, according to clean energy groups, some of which asked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to dismiss it. Raimondo has said she had no discretion to influence it.

"The president’s action is a much-needed reprieve from this industry-crushing probe," Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement.

"During the two-year tariff suspension window, the U.S. solar industry can return to rapid deployment while the Defense Production Act helps grow American solar manufacturing."

Announced at the end of March, the investigation could take 150 days or more to complete.

Biden has previously invoked the DPA to tackle a shortage of infant formula in the United States, ramp up domestic output of key minerals for electric vehicle batteries, and fight the COVID-19 pandemic through tests and vaccine production.

"It is a tool to do what we obviously desperately need to do, which is rapidly grow the domestic manufacturing capacity" of solar panels," the second source familiar with the matter said.

The administration was "very focused on making sure there's reliable and resilient supply chains at this critical moment for our energy sector, for our ability to support our consumers and to tackle the climate crisis," he added.

Ramping up renewable energy such as solar is crucial to Biden's goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% by 2030, versus 2005 levels, as well as decarbonizing the U.S. power grid by 2035.

The Commerce Department inquiry has prompted 19 state governors, 22 U.S. senators, and dozens of members of the House of Representatives to express concern in letters to Biden.

"Initiation of this investigation is already causing massive disruption in the solar industry, and it will severely harm American solar businesses and workers and increase costs for American families as long as it continues," said one letter signed by senators including Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05Biden to use executive action to spur solar projects hit by probe -sources
RE
05/17Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
GL
05/17Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/16CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/16Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/09CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
05/06Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $0.675 million in fundin..
CI
04/18Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results
AQ
04/15CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,30 M - -
Net income 2021 0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 38,2x
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kambiz Mahdi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Calvin Sean Pang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jamie Burrows Operations Director
Jun Wang Director
Yong Sheng Lyu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.43.18%30
ABB LTD-13.12%60 761
SIEMENS LIMITED-0.54%10 767
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.39%8 722
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.26%8 444
ABB INDIA LIMITED3.77%6 326