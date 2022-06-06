Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CETY   US18452H1077

CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CETY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/06 10:12:04 am EDT
0.0308 USD   -2.38%
10:39aBiden waives solar panel tariffs, invokes defense law
RE
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05Biden to use executive action to spur solar projects hit by probe -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biden waives solar panel tariffs, invokes defense law

06/06/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden announces nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Powell for second four-year term at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden waived tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations for two years and invoked the Defense Production Act to spur solar panel manufacturing at home, the White House said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report.

The tariff exemption applies to panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam and will serve as a "bridge" while U.S. manufacturing ramps up, the White House said.

Shares in solar companies climbed after Reuters earlier reported that Biden would issue a proclamation that ensured panels accounting for some 80 percent of U.S. imports did not face tariffs of as much as 250 percent, which could have been levied retroactively as part of a Commerce Department probe.

The move comes in response to concern about a freezing of solar projects nationwide and the impact on the fight against climate change from an investigation into whether solar panel imports from the four countries were circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.

The White House said the Defense Production Act would also be used to expand manufacturing of building insulation, heat pumps, transformers, and equipment for "clean electricity-generated fuels" such as electrolyzers and fuel cells.

"With a stronger clean energy arsenal, the United States can be an even stronger partner to our allies, especially in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Heather Zichal, chief executive of the American Clean Power Association, said Biden's announcement would "rejuvenate the construction and domestic manufacturing of solar power by restoring predictability and business certainty."

The Commerce Department investigation - kicked off in response to a complaint from a small solar panel provider, Auxin - essentially halted the flow of solar panels that make up more than half of U.S. supplies and 80 percent of imports.

Auxin's CEO, Mamun Rashid, criticized the White House move as having "opened the door wide for Chinese-funded special interests to defeat the fair application of U.S. trade law." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:39aBiden waives solar panel tariffs, invokes defense law
RE
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05Biden to use executive action to spur solar projects hit by probe -sources
RE
05/17Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
GL
05/17Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results
AQ
05/16CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/16Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/09CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
05/06Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $0.675 million in fundin..
CI
04/18Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Announces 2021 Year-End Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,30 M - -
Net income 2021 0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 38,2x
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kambiz Mahdi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Calvin Sean Pang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jamie Burrows Operations Director
Jun Wang Director
Yong Sheng Lyu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.43.18%30
ABB LTD-13.12%60 761
SIEMENS LIMITED-0.54%10 767
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-16.39%8 722
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-22.26%8 444
ABB INDIA LIMITED3.77%6 326