Clean Energy Technologies : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2021.

CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 27, 2021, Clean Energy Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), entered into a $650,000 Convertible Promissory Note, due June 21, 2022 with interest at 2% per annum (the "Note ") with Universal Scope, Inc., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. On June 20, 2022, the Note was amended to extend the maturity date to June 21, 2023.

The foregoing does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties under the Note and is qualified by reference to the "Form of Amendment No. 1 to the 2% Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $650,000" attached hereto as Exhibit 10.141.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.

