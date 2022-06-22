Log in
Clean Energy Technologies : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K/A

06/22/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2021.

CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(Exact name of Company as specified in its charter)

Nevada 000-55656 20-2675800
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of Incorporation) File Number) Identification Number)

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA92626

(Address of principal executive offices)

Phone: (949)273-4990

(Company's Telephone Number)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Company under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 CETY OTCQB

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 27, 2021, Clean Energy Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), entered into a $650,000 Convertible Promissory Note, due June 21, 2022 with interest at 2% per annum (the "Note ") with Universal Scope, Inc., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. On June 20, 2022, the Note was amended to extend the maturity date to June 21, 2023.

The foregoing does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties under the Note and is qualified by reference to the "Form of Amendment No. 1 to the 2% Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $650,000" attached hereto as Exhibit 10.141.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
10.141 Form of Amendment No. 1 to the 2% Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $650,000.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

/s/ Kambiz Mahdi
By: Kambiz Mahdi
Chief Executive Officer
Date: June 22, 2022

Disclaimer

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 03:54:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
