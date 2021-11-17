Clean Energy Technology Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
11/17/2021 | 12:34pm EST
COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB: CETY), ("Clean Energy" or the "Company"), a low carbon energy company focusing on products and solutions in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, today announces financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Financial and corporate highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and subsequently include the following:
Acquisition of Leading Wave Limited (LWL), a liquified natural gas (LNG) trading company in China.
Finalized agreement on $15M renewable energy processing facility to convert 10,000 tons per year of clean woody feedstock into an estimated 16,500 MWh electricity/year. In addition, the facility will produce 1,400 metric tons of BioChar and 26,000 MM BTU of heat per yer.
Secured a $500K sales order for the installation of a Clean Cycle Waste Heat Generator at the Aries Linden Biosolids Gasification Facility.
Retained CORE IR to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services.
Kam Mahdi, CEO of Clean Energy Technologies stated, “While the third quarter gross profit slowed year-over-year, the last quarter and even the beginning of the fourth quarter have been eventful for the Company. We have made significant progress in providing a renewable energy processing facility, and a sales order for our waste heat generator. However, more importantly, we recently expanded our global footprint to help drive additional revenue from an acquisition in China to provide liquified natural gas to it’s growing natural market. We also have renewed our dedication to improving communications with our stock holders, including the hiring of CORE IR, which is designed to improve our communications output and quality as we begin to prepare for a potential up-list to a major exchange.”
Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Net Sales
The Company has five reportable segments: Clean Energy HRS (HRS), CETY Europe srl, CETY Renewables Ashfield, CETY Waste to Energy division and engineering & manufacturing services division.
Segment breakdown
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue from Engineering and Manufacturing was $91,263 compared to $361,697 for the same period in 2020. The decrease was due to shift of focus on the heat recovery solution business and manufacturing.
In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue from HRS was $602,607 compared to $823,928 for the same period in 2020. This decrease was mainly caused by delays in execution of orders and contracts as a result of the pandemic and supply chain delays.
In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue from CETY Europe was $173,234 compared to $44,506 for the same period in 2020. This increase was mainly due to the overall increase in the service revenue and equipment sale.
Gross Profit
For the none months ended September 30, 2021, gross profits were $519,683 compared to $681,236 for the same period in 2020. Gross profits could vary from period to period and are affected by several factors, including, production and supply change efficiencies, material costs, and logistics.
Segment breakdown
During nine months ended September 30, 2021, our gross profit from Engineering and Manufacturing was $72,854 compared to $124,790 for the same period in 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit from HRS was $312,118 compared to $518,695, for the same period in 2020. The decrease from the HRS segment was mainly due to no revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and supply chain delays and higher cost of materials.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit from CETY Europe was $134,712 compared to $37,481 for the same period in 2020. This increase was mainly due to the overall increase in the service revenue and equipment sales.
Net Income / Loss
In the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, net loss was $17,012 compared to net loss of $518.889 for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to the gain on derivative liability in 2021.
In the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net profit was $819,716 compared to net loss of $1,055,970 for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to the gain on derivative liability in 2021.
About Clean Energy Technologies
Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) a low carbon energy company delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. CETY designs, produces, and markets clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ magnetic bearing heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.
The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes, or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,555,157
$
414,885
Accounts receivable - net
777,156
265,738
Lease receivable asset
217,584
217,584
Inventory
725,559
557,820
Total Current Assets
3,275,456
1,456,027
Property and Equipment - Net
38,120
53,432
Goodwill
747,976
747,976
Long term financing receivables - (net)
684,770
752,500
License
354,322
354,322
Patents
118,538
127,445
Right of use asset - long term
461,979
606,569
Other Assets
38,088
25,400
Total Non Current assets
2,443,793
2,667,644
Total Assets
$
5,719,249
$
4,123,671
Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
871,316
$
1,544,545
Accrued Expenses
139,487
503,595
Customer Deposits
194,500
82,730
Warranty Liability
100,000
100,000
Deferred Revenue
33,000
33,000
Derivative Liability
274,178
2,008,802
Facility Lease Liability - current
208,651
249,132
Line of Credit
1,160,274
1,680,350
Notes payable - GE
2,484,096
2,442,154
Notes Payable
369,065
-
Convertible Notes Payable (net of discount of $0 and $170,438 respectively)
291,100
541,426
Related Party Notes Payable
597,594
600,075
Total Current Liabilities
6,723,261
9,785,809
Long-Term Debt:
Notes Payable PPL
-
110,700
Related Party Notes Payable
1,081,085
1,092,622
Facility Lease Liability - long term
272,440
373,112
Net Long-Term Debt
1,353,525
1,576,434
Total Liabilities
8,076,786
11,362,243
Commitments and contingencies
$
-
$
-
Stockholders’ (Deficit)
Preferred D stock, stated value $100 per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 7,500 shares and 7,500 shares issued and 0 and 4,500 outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
-
450,000
Common stock, $.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 923,893,327 and 821,169,656 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
923,893
821,171
Shares to be issued
-
61,179
Additional paid-in capital
13,550,333
9,080,560
Accumulated deficit
(16,812,704
)
(17,651,482
)
(2,338,478
)
(7,238,572
)
Non-controlling interest
(19,059
)
-
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)
(2,357,537
)
(7,238,572
)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
$
5,719,249
$
4,123,671
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, (Unaudited)
three months
nine months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
$
575,545
$
215,318
$
866,703
$
1,230,131
Cost of Goods Sold
274,401
112,288
374,020
548,895
Gross Profit
301,144
103,030
519,683
681,236
General and Administrative
General and Administrative expense
188,817
143,490
529,335
394,791
Salaries
228,565
183,972
661,634
569,734
Travel
26,381
27,045
66,735
67,861
Professional Fees
41,174
52,034
123,383
129,385
Facility lease and Maintenance
85,798
86,667
254,708
280,303
Depreciation and Amortization
8,073
9,443
24,219
28,329
Total Expenses
578,809
502,651
1,660,015
1,470,403
Net Profit / (Loss) From Operations
(277,664
)
(399,621
)
(1,140,331
)
(789,167
)
Change in derivative liability
(10,745
)
88,836
1,734,624
208,195
Gain / (Loss) on debt settlement’ and write down
460,568
191,833
828,666
431,698
Interest and Financing fees
(189,171
)
(393,937
)
(603,240
)
(906,696
)
Net Profit / (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(17,012
)
(512,889
)
819,719
(1,055,970
)
Income Tax Expense
-
-
-
-
Net Profit / (Loss)
(17,012
)
(512,889
)
819,719
(1,055,970
)
Net (income) loss attributable to the non-controlling interests
19,059
-
19,059
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.
$
2,047
$
(512,889
)
$
838,778
$
(1,055,970
)
Per Share Information:
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding
922,225,702
768,031,046
891,312,514
762,841,333
Net Profit / (Loss) per common share basic
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.00
)
$
0.00
$
(0.00
)
Per Share Information:
Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding
922,225,702
768,031,046
1,357,635,219
762,841,333
Net Profit / (Loss) per common share diluted
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.00
)
$
0.00
$
(0.00
)
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these Consolidated financial statements
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income / ( Loss )
$
819,719
$
(1,055,970
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,219
28,329
Gain on debt settlement
(828,666
)
(431,698
)
Shares issued for inducement
54,266
48,421
Change in debt discount and Financing fees
730,826
442,560
Change in derivative liability
(1,734,624
)
(208,195
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in right of use asset
144,588
155,244
(Increase) decrease in lease liability
(141,153
)
(149,142
)
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(511,418
)
47,058
(Increase) decrease in longterm financing receivables
67,730
-
(Increase) decrease in inventory
(167,739
)
79,344
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(673,236
)
60,234
Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses
141,969
214,815
Other (Decrease) increase in accrued expenses related party
(2,482
)
23,889
Other (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue
-
(14,750
)
Other (Decrease) increase in customer deposits
111,770
(226,500
)
Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities
(1,964,231
)
(986,361
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchase property plant and equipment
-
-
Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities
-
-
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Bank Overdraft / (Repayment)
-
(1,480
)
Payment on notes payable and lines of credit
(894,208
)
(156,000
)
Proceeds from notes payable
414,200
818,541
Proceeds from notes payable related party
-
-
Stock issued for cash
3,584,511
345,524
Cash Flows Provided By Financing Activities
3,104,503
1,006,585
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,140,272
20,224
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
414,885
7,406
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
1,555,157
$
27,630
Supplemental Cashflow Information:
Interest Paid
$
145,230
$
142,184
Taxes Paid
$
-
$
-
Supplemental Non-Cash Disclosure
Shares issued for warrant conversion
$
-
$
-
Discount on derivatives
$
-
$
134,961
Shares issued for preferred conversions
$
450,000
$
80,000
Shares issued for debt conversion conversions
$
75,473
$
-
Shares issued for debt conversion conversions
$
347,538
$
34,000
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
