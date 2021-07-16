Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clean Harbors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLH   US1844961078

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Harbors : Is Set to Acquire Used Motor Oil Collection and Re-Refining Assets from Vertex Energy

07/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORWELL, Mass. - June 29, 2021 - Clean Harbors, the leading provider of environmental and industrial services in North America, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc., to acquire certain assets related to its used motor oil collection and re-refinery business. The $140 million deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, furthers Clean Harbors' commitment to sustainability and will expand its footprint in the renewable lubricants and fuels markets.

Through its subsidiary Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors already owns and operates the three largest oil re-refineries in North America, collecting and processing more than 220 million gallons of oil per year. The Vertex Energy acquisition will enable Clean Harbors to:

  • Grow its re-refining network with a plant in Ohio and another in Louisiana
  • Add annual production capacity of approximately 90 million gallons of waste oil, increasing Clean Harbors' existing re-refining capacity by approximately 40 percent
  • Strengthen waste oil collection capabilities, particularly in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions
  • Complement its existing assets with a strategically located waterfront terminal in the Houston ship channel
  • Add an experienced team of employees and operations across seven states
  • Grow the scale of its Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment and leverage operating efficiencies
  • Generate cross-selling opportunities with its Environmental Services segment

'We believe that this transaction will generate significant value and return for our shareholders, as well as benefits to our current and prospective SKSS customers,' said Alan S. McKim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Harbors. 'Expanding our re-refining network through the addition of the Vertex assets, which include our first re-refining operation in the Gulf Coast region, will enable us to further grow our presence in the renewable lubricants and fuels markets. Vertex's waste oil collection and branch footprint complements our existing network of locations and expands our service capabilities within a number of key states.'

The Vertex assets being acquired include a 20-million-gallon re-refinery in Columbus, Ohio, and a 69-million-gallon re-refinery in Marrero, La. The deal involves 17 service branches strategically located throughout the Midwest and Gulf Coast, supported by 200 employees and a fleet of collection vehicles.

'As customers continue to look for 'greener' solutions to reduce their impact on the environment, we believe that our closed-loop programs for collecting waste oil and producing finished lubricants or recycled fuels will become even more attractive in the coming quarters and years ahead,' McKim said. 'The Vertex assets will support the growth strategies related to these sustainable offerings.'

Click here to read the full press release.

Click here to learn about Clean Harbors sustainability program.

Disclaimer

Clean Harbors Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
05:35pCLEAN HARBORS : Is Set to Acquire Used Motor Oil Collection and Re-Refining Asse..
PU
07/06INSIDER TRENDS : Clean Harbors Insider Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes ..
MT
07/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Clean Harbors Gets Shares Award Makes Tax Sale with ..
MT
07/06INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Clean Harbors Receives Stock Award Sells Portion for..
MT
06/30Wall Street Sees Flat Open, Consolidating After Data Boost
MT
06/29CLEAN HARBORS : to Buy Vertex Used Motor Oil Collection, Re-Refinery Assets for ..
MT
06/29CLEAN HARBORS : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Used Motor Oil Collection ..
BU
06/25CLEAN HARBORS : Stifel Investor Summit
PU
06/15CLEAN HARBORS : to Participate in Ninth Annual Stifel/Waste 360 Investor Summit
BU
06/08CLEAN HARBORS : UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference Pre..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 366 M - -
Net income 2021 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 010 M 5 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Harbors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 91,82 $
Average target price 104,82 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon M. Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
John T. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.20.50%5 048
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.23.26%58 722
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.18.93%34 711
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA16.80%8 295
TETRA TECH, INC.7.32%6 665
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.38.15%5 345