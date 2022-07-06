Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clean Harbors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLH   US1844961078

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
87.07 USD   -3.60%
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
06/08TRANSCRIPT : Clean Harbors, Inc. Presents at Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, Jun-08-2022 11:30 AM
CI
06/08CLEAN HARBORS : Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight
PU
Clean Harbors : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Dugas Eric J.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CLEAN HARBORS INC [CLH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SVP FINANCE, CONTROLLER & CAO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CLEAN HARBORS, INC. , 42 LONGWATER DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NORWELL MA 02061
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Dugas Eric J.
C/O CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
42 LONGWATER DRIVE
NORWELL, MA02061

SVP FINANCE, CONTROLLER & CAO
Signatures
/s/ Eric Dugas 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Payment of tax liability by withholding of securities incident to vesting of securities in accordance with Rule 16b-3.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Clean Harbors Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 755 M - -
Net income 2022 246 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 739 M 4 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 18 300
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Harbors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 87,07 $
Average target price 125,00 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon M. Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
John T. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-9.47%4 739
WASTE MANAGEMENT-6.74%62 987
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-7.09%40 927
TETRA TECH, INC.-18.26%7 399
GEM CO., LTD.-8.70%6 728
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.21%4 680