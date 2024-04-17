Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, will host its first-quarter 2024 financial results conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On the call, Co-Chief Executive Officers Michael L. Battles and Eric W. Gerstenberg, Chief Financial Officer Eric J. Dugas, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881. Listeners are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors

