Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clean Harbors, Inc.    CLH

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Harbors : to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24

02/10/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alan S. McKim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
02:32aCLEAN HARBORS : to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results ..
BU
02/08CLEAN HARBORS : Oppenheimer Adjusts Clean Harbors' Price Target to $90 From $80,..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Clean Harbors Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling ..
MT
01/21CLEAN HARBORS : Berenberg Upgrades Clean Harbors to Buy From Hold; Price Target ..
MT
01/05CLEAN HARBORS : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
2020CLEAN HARBORS : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Buy-Rated Clean Harbors to $91 F..
MT
2020CLEAN HARBORS : Partners with Wreaths Across Amer
PU
2020CLEAN HARBORS : UBS Adjusts Clean Harbors' Price Target to $90 From $85, Reitera..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Clean Harbors Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
2020CLEAN HARBORS : to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 149 M - -
Net income 2020 117 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 689 M 4 689 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Harbors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 85,10 $
Last Close Price 84,88 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
John T. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.11.54%4 689
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.71%47 987
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.94%29 176
TETRA TECH, INC.17.74%7 392
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-7.67%6 793
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.11.36%4 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ