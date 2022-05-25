Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clean Harbors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLH   US1844961078

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
89.24 USD   -2.04%
08:32aClean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12INSIDER BUY : Clean Harbors
MT
05/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Clean Harbors' Price Target to $105 From $118, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Clean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/25/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
    Tuesday, June 7, 2022
    Time: 11:20 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
    Wednesday, June 8, 2022
    Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 753 M - -
Net income 2022 248 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 857 M 4 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 18 300
Free-Float 93,5%
Managers and Directors
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon M. Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
John T. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-10.55%4 857
WASTE MANAGEMENT-5.57%65 437
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.30%42 156
TETRA TECH, INC.-26.28%6 768
GEM CO., LTD.-30.43%5 176
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-0.36%5 008