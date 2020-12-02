Log in
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Harbors : to Present at BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

12/02/2020 | 08:32am EST
Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, EVP Corporate Planning and Development Brian P. Weber and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be participating in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 2020 Growth & ESG Conference.

Clean Harbors’ presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 8, and will be webcast live. To access the live or archived webcast, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 149 M - -
Net income 2020 117 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 004 M 4 004 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Harbors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 77,10 $
Last Close Price 72,47 $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John T. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-15.49%4 004
WASTE MANAGEMENT4.98%50 561
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.8.39%30 964
TETRA TECH, INC.38.41%6 480
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA32.54%6 177
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-19.23%4 333
