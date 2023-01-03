Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clean Harbors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLH   US1844961078

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
114.12 USD   -0.84%
08:31aClean Harbors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2022Insider Sell: Clean Harbors
MT
2022Insider Sell: Clean Harbors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Clean Harbors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

01/03/2023 | 08:31am EST
Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be presenting at the following investor conferences in January:

  • 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
    Tuesday, January 10, 2023
    12:45 p.m. ET
  • CJS 23rd Annual Virtual New Ideas Conference for the New Year
    Wednesday, January 11, 2023
    1:35 p.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcasts of these events, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 133 M - -
Net income 2022 400 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 171 M 6 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 300
Free-Float 93,5%
Managers and Directors
Alan S. McKim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael L. Battles Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon M. Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eric W. Gerstenberg Chief Operating Officer
John T. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.0.00%6 171
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.00%64 396
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.00%40 761
TETRA TECH, INC.0.00%7 692
GEM CO., LTD.0.00%5 532
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.0.00%4 692