  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clean Harbors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLH   US1844961078

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

(CLH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-24 pm EDT
144.27 USD   +0.24%
08:33aClean Harbors to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04/19Clean Harbors to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3
BU
04/18Truist Securities Initiates Clean Harbors at Buy With $165 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Harbors to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

04/25/2023 | 08:33am EDT
Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference
    Tuesday, May 9, 2023
    Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
    Wednesday, May 10, 2023
    Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcasts of the presentations from these conferences, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 351 M - -
Net income 2023 379 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 801 M 7 801 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 19 775
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clean Harbors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN HARBORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 144,27 $
Average target price 155,70 $
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Battles Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric W. Gerstenberg Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Dugas Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan S. McKim Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Sharon M. Gabriel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.26.11%7 801
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.27%67 389
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.7.84%43 989
TETRA TECH, INC.-1.93%7 446
GEM CO., LTD.-5.25%5 243
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.10.44%5 043
