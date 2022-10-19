EQS-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics SE receives new orders for the delivery of hydrogen trucks



19.10.2022

Clean Logistics SE receives new orders for the delivery of hydrogen trucks

Clean Logistics, as part of the Hydrogen Hub in Neumünster, concludes an agreement with renowned partners for the delivery of a total of seven zero-emission trucks

Delivery of three hydrogen trucks to haulage companies in Speyer and Herzogenaurach



Hamburg, 19 October 2022: Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) will deliver a total of seven zero-emission trucks to its project partners as part of the H2 Logistics Hub in Neumünster, Schleswig-Holstein. Corresponding delivery contracts have been signed. The trucks are scheduled for delivery during the first half of 2023.

The initiative launched by Logistik Initiative Schleswig-Holstein e. V. includes, apart from Clean Logistics and Hypion GmbH, renowned companies such as EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord (Neumünster), EDEKA AG (Hamburg), Ernst Krebs (Neumünster), F.A. Kruse jun. (Brunsbüttel), Herbert Voigt (Neumünster) and Netto Marken-Discount (Henstedt-Ulzburg site). Clean Logistics will make a decisive contribution to the success of the Initiative as an enabler by converting existing diesel-powered vehicles of the project partners to zero-emission trucks with hydrogen-electric drive systems. This innovation cluster aims to establish a sustainable hydrogen-based hub for freight transport in Neumünster. From the production of green hydrogen in the region to the distribution of the gas via an effective filling station infrastructure to the actual use in the transport and logistics industry, an economically viable overall system is being set up by the network.

Clean Logistics will convert seven conventionally diesel-powered semi-trailer tractors (40-tonne trucks) to zero-emission hydrogen drives. For this purpose, all combustion engine elements will be removed and replaced by a battery-electric fuel cell drive. The vehicles to be converted are expected at the Winsen site in the next few weeks.

In addition, Clean Logistics has signed delivery contracts with the haulage company Hans Wormser AG in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, and the haulage company Pflaum GmbH in Speyer, Rhineland-Palatinate, for the delivery of one and two trucks, respectively. The semi-trailer tractors converted from conventional diesel drive to zero-emission hydrogen drive are likewise scheduled to be handed over to the customers in the first half of 2023.

Clean Logistics has thus obtained orders for a total of 12 vehicles, which were approved by the German Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) as part of the first call for funding under the Directive on the promotion of commercial vehicles with alternative, climate-friendly drives and associated refuelling and charging infrastructure (KsNI Directive). Clean Logistics had already concluded a delivery contract for hydrogen trucks with the DEVK subsidiary hylane in April 2022. The approval rate for applications submitted by Clean Logistics customers was hence a very good 80 %.

Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics: "With the Hydrogen Initiative in Neumünster, we are taking a major step and contribute to the development and establishment of a hydrogen-based transport hub with a role model character in Germany. A local refuelling infrastructure is being created with a simultaneous guaranteed purchase of green hydrogen by fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs): a solution which scores points all along the line with its efficiency and sustainability. We are also experiencing a strong demand for our solutions beyond this. The shift in the haulage industry paradigm continues to gain momentum. In the coming months, our zero-emission vehicles will be seen increasingly often in the day-to-day business of haulage companies on the roads in Germany."

About Clean Logistics

The listed company Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) is an enabler and technology leader in the mobility transition of commercial vehicles. As a producer of zero-emission trucks and buses, the Hamburg-based company is leading its customers from the transport, logistics and heavy goods traffic sectors into an emission-free future. This is enabled through a complete decarbonization of the drive system of existing and new vehicles. The vehicles, which are equipped with fuel cell electric drive systems using hydrogen as an energy storage medium, are manufactured in the company's own production facilities. Clean Logistics is pursuing the goal of making its products sustainable along the entire value chain. By continuously upgrading its product portfolio, Clean Logistics SE sustainably strengthens the marketability of its innovative, safe and durable solutions.

Clean Logistics SE includes, among others, the subsidiaries E-Cap Mobility GmbH - which develops electrified prototypes, small series and concepts for the industry and specializes in battery and fuel cell electric conversions of all mobility solutions - and furthermore Clean Logistics Technology GmbH and XPANSE Drive Systems GmbH, which boost the serial production of fuel-cell electric mobility solutions.

