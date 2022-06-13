Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Clean Logistics SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SD1   DE000A1YDAZ7

CLEAN LOGISTICS SE

(SD1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:26 2022-06-13 am EDT
12.05 EUR   -12.04%
01/31Clean Logistics Allocates Nearly $2 Million for Hydrogen Gas Technology
MT
2021Clean Logistics Appoints COO, Chief Technology Officer
MT
2021Clean Logistics SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics with successful fiscal 2021

06/13/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics with successful fiscal 2021

13.06.2022 / 16:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Clean Logistics with successful fiscal 2021

- Strategic course set for further growth

- Result in line with expectations

- Well-filled order pipeline

- Strong sales growth expected in 2022 and beyond


Hamburg, 13 June 2022: Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) can report on a successful fiscal year 2021. In line with its strategy, the company has achieved important successes in expanding its business activities and has set the strategic course for its long-term growth. During the reporting period, sales revenues amounted to around EUR 107,000 and the net loss for the year to around EUR -2.9 million. The financial figures for the first half of 2021 are based on the business activities of SendR SE, whose shell company Clean Logistics took over in August 2021.

During the reporting period, Clean Logistics began, among other things, with the delivery of the HyBatt bus. Thus, Europe's first converted bus with battery-electric fuel cell-hydrogen drive in local public transportation was handed over to the public transport corporation Uckermärkische Verkehrsgesellschaft. The company also took over E-Cap Mobility GmbH, in which it now holds 74.8 percent of the shares. The company is a leader in Germany in the prototypical conversion of commercial vehicles and industrial applications in mobility. During the coming months, Clean Logistics intends to increase its stake in E-Cap Mobility to 100 percent. In addition, Clean Logistics is significantly expanding its conversion capacities for buses and semi-trailer tractors. In Winsen (Luhe), the company is currently building a new production hall with a usable floor space of 10,000 square metres. This will enable it to convert more than 450 vehicles per annum. Furthermore, a production hall has been rented in Winsen (Luhe), which has allowed Clean Logistics to significantly increase its conversion capacities immediately.

Clean Logistics is also very satisfied with the development to date in fiscal 2022. Together with renowned partners, the development and testing of trucks with "CRYOGAS" hydrogen tanks and refuelling systems for fuel-cell trucks in long-distance transport was started. Clean Logistics is responsible for the integration of the refuelling systems and the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The first prototype of the HyBatt truck will be presented to the public on 23.06.2022 as a world premiere and represents another significant milestone in the development of the company. A supply contract has been entered into with the DEVK subsidiary hylane for two HyBatt trucks, which are still to be delivered in 2022.

Clean Logistics can rely on robust financial resources. In September 2021, Clean Logistics was able to obtain revenues of €4.1 million during a capital increase with subscription rights. In addition, the company concluded a financing arrangement with a volume of EUR 11 million in May 2022. These inflows of funds are to be used as planned for further corporate growth, more specifically for the expansion of conversion capacities and the pre-financing of essential components for fuel cell trucks in the pre-series based on customer orders.

For fiscal 2022, Clean Logistics anticipates an increase in sales revenues to a low double-digit million euro amount as well as improvements in the annual result.

Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics: "We have developed in line with our ambitious plans in fiscal 2021 and have set the course for our further growth. Our business activities are picking up momentum and we are driving the decarbonisation of the transport sector at high speed. We are in the final stages of negotiations for several projects to secure further high-profile contracts and are extremely well positioned for further growth."

The 2021 Annual Report is available on the website of Clean Logistics www.cleanlogistics.de in the section “Investor Relations”.

On 23 June 2022 Clean Logistics presents the first hydrogen zero-emission truck at the Stade airfield. More detailed information on the event as well as tickets are available at: Save the Date! - Clean Logistics

About Clean Logistics

Clean Logistics is a technology leader in the decarbonisation of the transport sector. Buses and semi-trailer tractors become sustainable through the use of modern hydrogen technology in combination with battery storage. Thereby, Clean Logistics replaces the conventional diesel drive in existing vehicles by emission-free drive technology and innovative control systems. With this conversion, Clean Logistics is leading heavy transport and local public transportation into a climate-neutral future and thus makes a significant contribution to achieving the climate targets.

Your contact at Clean Logistics:

Leonie Behrens
Trettaustraße 32
21107 Hamburg
Telephone: +49 (0)162 2054744
Email: press@cleanlogistics.de

Contact for business and financial media:

edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Telephone: +49 (0)69 90550554
Email: ir@cleanlogistics.de


13.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Clean Logistics SE
Trettaustraße 32
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 2320 532 00
E-mail: info@cleanlogistics.de
ISIN: DE000A1YDAZ7
WKN: A1YDAZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich; Paris
EQS News ID: 1374501

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1374501  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374501&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CLEAN LOGISTICS SE
01/31Clean Logistics Allocates Nearly $2 Million for Hydrogen Gas Technology
MT
2021Clean Logistics Appoints COO, Chief Technology Officer
MT
2021Clean Logistics SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021SendR SE reached an agreement in principle to acquire Clean Logistics GmbH.
CI
2017ORCHARD ENTERPRISES ENTERTAINMENT GM : Sd1).
CI
2017ORCHARD ENTERPRISES ENTERTAINMENT GM : SD1) for approximately 23.6 million.
CI
More news
Chart CLEAN LOGISTICS SE
Duration : Period :
Clean Logistics SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN LOGISTICS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Dirk Graszt Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Dirk Lehmann Managing Director & Director
Arne Toedter Director
Philip Moffat Director
Knud Wilhelm Gomlich Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN LOGISTICS SE100.00%198
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.45%138 310
STELLANTIS N.V.-22.14%42 833
FERRARI N.V.-29.75%33 247
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD6.85%30 689
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.93%30 099