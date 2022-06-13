DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics with successful fiscal 2021



13.06.2022 / 16:56

Clean Logistics with successful fiscal 2021

- Strategic course set for further growth

- Result in line with expectations

- Well-filled order pipeline

- Strong sales growth expected in 2022 and beyond



Hamburg, 13 June 2022: Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) can report on a successful fiscal year 2021. In line with its strategy, the company has achieved important successes in expanding its business activities and has set the strategic course for its long-term growth. During the reporting period, sales revenues amounted to around EUR 107,000 and the net loss for the year to around EUR -2.9 million. The financial figures for the first half of 2021 are based on the business activities of SendR SE, whose shell company Clean Logistics took over in August 2021.

During the reporting period, Clean Logistics began, among other things, with the delivery of the HyBatt bus. Thus, Europe's first converted bus with battery-electric fuel cell-hydrogen drive in local public transportation was handed over to the public transport corporation Uckermärkische Verkehrsgesellschaft. The company also took over E-Cap Mobility GmbH, in which it now holds 74.8 percent of the shares. The company is a leader in Germany in the prototypical conversion of commercial vehicles and industrial applications in mobility. During the coming months, Clean Logistics intends to increase its stake in E-Cap Mobility to 100 percent. In addition, Clean Logistics is significantly expanding its conversion capacities for buses and semi-trailer tractors. In Winsen (Luhe), the company is currently building a new production hall with a usable floor space of 10,000 square metres. This will enable it to convert more than 450 vehicles per annum. Furthermore, a production hall has been rented in Winsen (Luhe), which has allowed Clean Logistics to significantly increase its conversion capacities immediately.

Clean Logistics is also very satisfied with the development to date in fiscal 2022. Together with renowned partners, the development and testing of trucks with "CRYOGAS" hydrogen tanks and refuelling systems for fuel-cell trucks in long-distance transport was started. Clean Logistics is responsible for the integration of the refuelling systems and the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The first prototype of the HyBatt truck will be presented to the public on 23.06.2022 as a world premiere and represents another significant milestone in the development of the company. A supply contract has been entered into with the DEVK subsidiary hylane for two HyBatt trucks, which are still to be delivered in 2022.

Clean Logistics can rely on robust financial resources. In September 2021, Clean Logistics was able to obtain revenues of €4.1 million during a capital increase with subscription rights. In addition, the company concluded a financing arrangement with a volume of EUR 11 million in May 2022. These inflows of funds are to be used as planned for further corporate growth, more specifically for the expansion of conversion capacities and the pre-financing of essential components for fuel cell trucks in the pre-series based on customer orders.

For fiscal 2022, Clean Logistics anticipates an increase in sales revenues to a low double-digit million euro amount as well as improvements in the annual result.

Dirk Graszt, CEO of Clean Logistics: "We have developed in line with our ambitious plans in fiscal 2021 and have set the course for our further growth. Our business activities are picking up momentum and we are driving the decarbonisation of the transport sector at high speed. We are in the final stages of negotiations for several projects to secure further high-profile contracts and are extremely well positioned for further growth."

The 2021 Annual Report is available on the website of Clean Logistics www.cleanlogistics.de in the section “Investor Relations”.

On 23 June 2022 Clean Logistics presents the first hydrogen zero-emission truck at the Stade airfield. More detailed information on the event as well as tickets are available at: Save the Date! - Clean Logistics



About Clean Logistics

Clean Logistics is a technology leader in the decarbonisation of the transport sector. Buses and semi-trailer tractors become sustainable through the use of modern hydrogen technology in combination with battery storage. Thereby, Clean Logistics replaces the conventional diesel drive in existing vehicles by emission-free drive technology and innovative control systems. With this conversion, Clean Logistics is leading heavy transport and local public transportation into a climate-neutral future and thus makes a significant contribution to achieving the climate targets.



