CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)

Clean Motion releases a new website & revamped brand identity
GL
Clean Motion Launches EVIG

10/20/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
Gothenburg, Sweden 2022-10-20

Today marks the day of the official launch of Clean Motion’s electric solar delivery vehicle, EVIG.

At the live event in Gothenburg Sweden, the company announced that it is now possible to order the vehicle using Clean Motion’s own fleet configurator on the website.

EVIG is the answer to the critical need for electric delivery vehicles for cities. It is optimised for last-mile deliveries in urban environments, able to carry anything from pallets and packages to post and food. For things that need to be moved in cities, with minimal impact. Carefully developed based on market needs.

EVIG takes energy efficiency to a new level by having the lightest vehicle weight to cargo volume on the market.

Key features involve:

  • 2.5 cubic meter cargo space for maximised utilisation
  • 2,5 square meter solar roof for minimal dependence on charging infrastructure
  • Low weight for optimised energy efficiency
  • Battery range up to 200km

Prices will start at 10.900 EUR with deliveries coming in Q1 2023.
From today EVIG can be configured and ordered at www.cleanmotion.se.

The company also released its new fleet calculator where customers can compare and calculate the costs and emissions of their fleet.

For more information, please contact:
Christoffer Sveder Director
Commercial Operations, Clean Motion AB
Phone: +46 70 611 26 98
Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

Financials
Sales 2019 2,29 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2019 -22,7 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net Debt 2019 19,3 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 104 M 9,29 M 9,29 M
EV / Sales 2018 27,1x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Göran Folkesson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niklas Ankarcrona Chairman
Jesper Martaeng Chief Technical Officer
Christoffer Sveder Director-Commercial Operations
Lennart Christer Jeansson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)72.27%9
IROBOT CORPORATION-15.00%1 516
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-31.61%1 106
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-62.54%492
TOBII AB (PUBL)-52.83%166
NORBIT ASA-22.36%135