Clean Motion Launches EVIG

Gothenburg, Sweden 2022-10-20

Today marks the day of the official launch of Clean Motion’s electric solar delivery vehicle, EVIG.



At the live event in Gothenburg Sweden, the company announced that it is now possible to order the vehicle using Clean Motion’s own fleet configurator on the website.

EVIG is the answer to the critical need for electric delivery vehicles for cities. It is optimised for last-mile deliveries in urban environments, able to carry anything from pallets and packages to post and food. For things that need to be moved in cities, with minimal impact. Carefully developed based on market needs.

EVIG takes energy efficiency to a new level by having the lightest vehicle weight to cargo volume on the market.

Key features involve:

2.5 cubic meter cargo space for maximised utilisation

2,5 square meter solar roof for minimal dependence on charging infrastructure

Low weight for optimised energy efficiency

Battery range up to 200km

Prices will start at 10.900 EUR with deliveries coming in Q1 2023.

From today EVIG can be configured and ordered at www.cleanmotion.se .

The company also released its new fleet calculator where customers can compare and calculate the costs and emissions of their fleet.

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Sveder Director

Commercial Operations, Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 70 611 26 98

Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

