Clean Motion : Launches EVIG – Solar Delivery Vehicle (Eng)

Jonsered, Sweden 2022-10-20

Clean Motion Launches EVIG - Solar Delivery Vehicle

Today marks the day of the oﬃcial launch of Clean Motion's electric solar delivery vehicle, EVIG. From today it will be possible to order the vehicle using Clean Motion's own ﬂeet conﬁgurator on the website with delivery Q1 2023. The company also revealed the new groundbreaking ﬂeet calculator making it possible to calculate both cost and emissions from the ﬂeet and compare it with conventional EVs.

Today Clean Motion reveal the ﬁnal design and opened for orders.

EVIG is the answer to the critical need for electric delivery vehicles for cities. It is optimised for last-mile deliveries in urban environments, able to carry anything from pallets and packages to post and food. For things that need to be moved in cities, with minimal impact.

Carefully developed based on market needs. In Europe there are over 16 million LCVs operating in cities, mostly running on fossil fuels. With the new vehicle EVIG, Clean Motion tends to set a new standard for city delivery and urban utility vehicles.

EVIG takes energy eﬃciency to a new level by having the lightest vehicle weight to cargo volume on the market.

Key features:

2.5 cubic meter cargo space for maximised utilisation

2.5 square meter solar roof for minimal dependence on charging infrastructure

Low weight for optimised energy eﬃciency and long range

Battery range up to 200km

Prices will start at 10.900 EUR with deliveries coming in Q1 2023.

From today EVIG can be conﬁgured and ordered at www.cleanmotion.se/order.

The company also released their new ﬂeet calculator where customers can compare and calculate costs and emissions of their ﬂeet and compare it with conventional electric vehicles.

Press kit: https://cleanmotion.se/news/press-kit/evig-launch-event

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource eﬃciency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to oﬀer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore oﬀers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certiﬁed Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

