  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Clean Motion AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    CLEMO   SE0008216303

CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)

(CLEMO)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:47 2022-10-28 am EDT
1.512 SEK   -1.56%
09:50aClean Motion : Launches EVIG – Solar Delivery Vehicle (Eng)
PU
10/20Clean Motion Launches EVIG
GL
10/20Clean Motion Launches EVIG
GL
Clean Motion : Launches EVIG – Solar Delivery Vehicle (Eng)

10/28/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Jonsered, Sweden 2022-10-20

Clean Motion Launches EVIG - Solar Delivery Vehicle

Today marks the day of the oﬃcial launch of Clean Motion's electric solar delivery vehicle, EVIG. From today it will be possible to order the vehicle using Clean Motion's own ﬂeet conﬁgurator on the website with delivery Q1 2023. The company also revealed the new groundbreaking ﬂeet calculator making it possible to calculate both cost and emissions from the ﬂeet and compare it with conventional EVs.

Today Clean Motion reveal the ﬁnal design and opened for orders.

EVIG is the answer to the critical need for electric delivery vehicles for cities. It is optimised for last-mile deliveries in urban environments, able to carry anything from pallets and packages to post and food. For things that need to be moved in cities, with minimal impact.

Carefully developed based on market needs. In Europe there are over 16 million LCVs operating in cities, mostly running on fossil fuels. With the new vehicle EVIG, Clean Motion tends to set a new standard for city delivery and urban utility vehicles.

EVIG takes energy eﬃciency to a new level by having the lightest vehicle weight to cargo volume on the market.

Key features:

  • 2.5 cubic meter cargo space for maximised utilisation
  • 2.5 square meter solar roof for minimal dependence on charging infrastructure
  • Low weight for optimised energy eﬃciency and long range
  • Battery range up to 200km

Prices will start at 10.900 EUR with deliveries coming in Q1 2023.

From today EVIG can be conﬁgured and ordered at www.cleanmotion.se/order.

The company also released their new ﬂeet calculator where customers can compare and calculate costs and emissions of their ﬂeet and compare it with conventional electric vehicles.

Press kit: https://cleanmotion.se/news/press-kit/evig-launch-event

For more information, please contact:

Christoﬀer Sveder

Director Commercial Operations, Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 70 611 26 98

Email: christoﬀer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource eﬃciency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to oﬀer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore oﬀers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certiﬁed Adviser is G&W fund commission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, phone: +46 8- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

Clean Motion AB

Disclaimer

Clean Motion AB published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
