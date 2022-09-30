Advanced search
    CLEMO   SE0008216303

CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)

(CLEMO)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-09-30 am EDT
1.730 SEK   +1.76%
Clean Motion releases a new website & revamped brand identity

09/30/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
Correction: Corrected link to the website: cleanmotion.se

JONSERED, SWEDEN - 30 September 2022. Today Clean Motion released an updated brand identity and launched a new website. The update is part of the world premiere of their new last-mile delivery vehicle that unveils in Gothenburg, Sweden, on 20 Oct 2022.

The Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion released in September 2021 that they had started developing a solar-powered, urban electric vehicle targeting last-mile delivery businesses in cities.

For the past year, Clean Motion has been developing the new vehicle with commercial partners to make it fit for the market. The vehicle, called EVIG (Swedish meaning eternal), will be presented to the world at its launch event in Gothenburg on 20 Oct 2022.

As part of the strategy, Clean Motion has now revamped the brand identity to communicate the mission more clearly and strengthen what the company stands for - clean, simple and efficient.

The new brand identity combines warmer earthy tones reflecting the sustainability focus and a monochrome base reflecting the clean and nordic roots. In addition, the logo has clean, sharp lines, representing the core design philosophy - simplicity.

From today, the brand identity is visible on the new company website. There you can gain an overview of what Clean Motion is, its vision and mission going forward, as well as the latest media and product information.
From 20 Oct, Clean Motion will be accepting orders for EVIG deliveries in 2023 through the built-in configurator on the website.

For more information, please contact:
Christoffer Sveder
Director Commercial Operations, Clean Motion AB
Tel: +46 70 611 26 98
Email: christoffer@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are built locally and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the introduction of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer urban mobility charged by the sun and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 21st century.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission, e-mail: ca@gwkapital.se, Telephone: 08- 503 000 50. For further information, please visit: cleanmotion.se

About EVIG
EVIG, meaning eternal in Swedish, is the company's next generation urban electric vehicle, specially tailored for goods distribution in cities and charges itself with the help of the sun. cleanmotion.se/evig

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2019 2,29 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2019 -22,7 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net Debt 2019 19,3 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 86,2 M 7,69 M 7,69 M
EV / Sales 2018 27,1x
EV / Sales 2019 18,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Clean Motion AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Göran Folkesson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Niklas Ankarcrona Chairman
Jesper Martaeng Chief Technical Officer
Christoffer Sveder Director-Commercial Operations
Lennart Christer Jeansson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN MOTION AB (PUBL)42.86%8
IROBOT CORPORATION-13.59%1 550
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-35.36%1 061
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-60.64%517
TOBII AB (PUBL)-46.49%188
AEYE, INC.-76.65%182