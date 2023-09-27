The electric vehicle manufacturer, Clean Motion, has received an order to supply vehicles to NEOM for deliveries on the luxury island, Sindalah, in Saudi Arabia. The order is valued at 328 500 EUR.



Earlier in May, Clean Motion signed a framework agreement to develop and deliver an integrated solution for last-mile deliveries tailored for NEOM.

NEOM is a new region in northwest Saudi Arabia built from the ground up. The island of Sindalah is situated off the coast in the Red Sea and will be the first destination to open. Clean Motion’s system for last-mile deliveries, including specially customized vehicles, trailers, and roll containers will handle all logistics on Sindalah.

The order consists of vehicles specially modified for NEOM, and the shipment will start at the beginning of October. Additional equipment and options will follow.

About Clean Motion AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency, to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company vision is to offer urban mobility-charged with solar energy and therefore offers light electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transport challenges of the 2000s.

Clean Motion AB is listed on First North Growth Market on Nasdaq Stockholm. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: https://www.cleanmotion.se

