Clean Power Hydrogen promotes Selahi to COO, confirms Hobson as CFO

(Alliance News) - Clean Power Hydrogen PLC on Tuesday said it has promoted Arash Selahi to chief operating officer, from his previous position as the company's head of operations since May 2022.

The Doncaster, England-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company said Selahi will focus on leading the safe and sustainable operations of the business.

Clean Power also confirmed that James Hobson has taken up his role of chief financial officer and executive director. As a result, Clive Brook has now retired from his role as CFO and as director.

The company is also in the process of identifying a new chief technical officer to join in early 2023.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Arash to his role as the group's COO and to welcome James in his role as CFO. Both roles will aid in further strengthening the senior management of the company and will enhance our structure as we upscale the business to deliver on our existing order book and the increasingly strong indication of interest in our products that we are seeing," said Chief Executive Officer Jon Duffy.

"I'd like to express the Board's sincere thanks and good wishes to Clive for his hard work and commitment in seeing the Company through its early development and the rigorous IPO process."

Clean Power shares closed 0.2% lower at 30.20 pence each in London on Tuesday.

