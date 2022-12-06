Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Clean Power Hydrogen Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPH2   GB00BP371R64

CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC

(CPH2)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-06 am EST
29.75 GBX   -1.65%
12:50pClean Power Hydrogen promotes Selahi to COO, confirms Hobson as CFO
AN
03:19aClean Power Hydrogen's CFO Formally Takes Office; New COO Named
MT
11/22AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Altitude to reach record heights; CPH2 has delay
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Power Hydrogen promotes Selahi to COO, confirms Hobson as CFO

12/06/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Clean Power Hydrogen PLC on Tuesday said it has promoted Arash Selahi to chief operating officer, from his previous position as the company's head of operations since May 2022.

The Doncaster, England-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company said Selahi will focus on leading the safe and sustainable operations of the business.

Clean Power also confirmed that James Hobson has taken up his role of chief financial officer and executive director. As a result, Clive Brook has now retired from his role as CFO and as director.

The company is also in the process of identifying a new chief technical officer to join in early 2023.

"We are delighted to announce the promotion of Arash to his role as the group's COO and to welcome James in his role as CFO. Both roles will aid in further strengthening the senior management of the company and will enhance our structure as we upscale the business to deliver on our existing order book and the increasingly strong indication of interest in our products that we are seeing," said Chief Executive Officer Jon Duffy.

"I'd like to express the Board's sincere thanks and good wishes to Clive for his hard work and commitment in seeing the Company through its early development and the rigorous IPO process."

Clean Power shares closed 0.2% lower at 30.20 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC -0.17% 29.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S 0.00% 13.92 Delayed Quote.-59.48%
All news about CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC
12:50pClean Power Hydrogen promotes Selahi to COO, confirms Hobson as CFO
AN
03:19aClean Power Hydrogen's CFO Formally Takes Office; New COO Named
MT
11/22AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Altitude to reach record heights; CPH2 has de..
AN
11/22Clean Power Hydrogen shares fall as Octopus Hydrogen cancels order
AN
10/24IN BRIEF: Clean Power Hydrogen to ship electrolyser to Atome Energy
AN
09/24Clean Power Hydrogen Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/23Earnings Flash (CPH2.L) CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN Posts H1 Loss GBX-0.45
MT
09/05Clean Power Hydrogen Collaborates with KCA Deutag Unit to Accelerate Technology Rollout
MT
09/05AMTE Power CFO to Take Up Same Role at Clean Power Hydrogen
MT
08/24Clean Power Hydrogen Down 10% As Product Delivery Faces Delays
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,13 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2022 -5,08 M -6,19 M -6,19 M
Net cash 2022 19,1 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,2 M 99,0 M 99,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 478x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Clean Power Hydrogen Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,25 GBX
Average target price 116,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 283%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive Matthew Brook Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Train Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Natalie Jayne Fortescue Independent Non-Executive Director
Rick Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC0.00%99
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG20.56%4 843
NEL ASA2.30%2 454
GREEN PLAINS INC.0.86%2 079
CROPENERGIES AG17.46%1 320
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.7.05%1 078