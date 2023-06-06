Advanced search
    CPH2   GB00BP371R64

CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC

(CPH2)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00:04 2023-06-06 am EDT
23.00 GBX   -6.12%
05:56aClean Power shares down as terminates licence deal with GHFG
AN
04/20Greatland hails gold find; Capital revenue climbs
AN
04/20Clean Power Hydrogen Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Clean Power shares down as terminates licence deal with GHFG

06/06/2023 | 05:56am EDT
Clean Power Hydrogen PLC - Doncaster, England-based green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company - Terminates licence deal with GHFG Ltd with immediate effect. Says GHFG has undertaken actions that constitute a repudiatory breach of the licence deal on the part of GHFG. CPH2 says it has informed GHFG that its breach has been accepted and that CPH2 intends to claim damages from GHFG and "retain all sums paid by it to CPH2 pursuant to the licence agreement to date".

GHFG is a joint venture between international renewable independent power producer, Alternus Energy Group PLC, and Eric Whelan, chief executive officer of Irish based developer, Soleirtricity. In July last year, the firm signed its first licence agreement with GHFG for the construction of two gigawatts of membrane-free electrolysers over a period of up to 20 years.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Duffy says: "We are disappointed by the recent actions of GHFG. We pride ourselves on having an open dialogue with our partners and have enjoyed a very constructive relationship with them up until this point."

Current stock price: 21.70 pence each, down 11% on Tuesday morning in London.

12-month change: down 51%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC -2.14% 7.3 Real-time Quote.-62.23%
CLEAN POWER HYDROGEN PLC -6.12% 23 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
