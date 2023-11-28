Molecular Energies PLC - oil, gas and alternative energy company - Notes Clean Power Hydrogen PLC agreeing a non binding framework agreement with Molecular Energies subsidiary G-Mobility to explore a licencing agreement for the manufacture and sale of Clean Power Hydrogen's membrane-free electrolysers in the Mercosur group of countries in South America. Clean Power Hydrogen said G-Mobility's interest in the non-binding framework agreement is a "strong indication" of support of Clean Power Hydrogen's "differentiated technology relative to its competition in terms of cost, efficiency, reliability and scalability". Clean Power Hydrogen said: "The agreement will allow for the future production of electrolysers in Paraguay to serve the Latin American market using CPH2's technology and experience."

Current stock price: 85.00 pence, down 2.9%

12-month change: down 44%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.