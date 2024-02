The Board of Directors of the Clean Science and Technology Limited ("Company") at their meeting held on February 3, 2024. Declared Interim Dividend of INR 2 (200%) per Equity Share of the face value of INR 1 each for the financial year 2023-24. Interim dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Member of the Company as on February 12, 2024 being Record Date fixed for the purpose.

The interim dividend will be paid on February 23, 2024.