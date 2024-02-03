Clean Science and Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Clean Science and Technology Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,947.31 million compared to INR 2,373.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,025.17 million compared to INR 2,499.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 626.25 million compared to INR 837.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.89 compared to INR 7.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.89 compared to INR 7.88 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 5,639.6 million compared to INR 7,189.41 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,911.85 million compared to INR 7,361.35 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,737.52 million compared to INR 2,146.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 16.35 compared to INR 20.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 16.35 compared to INR 20.2 a year ago.