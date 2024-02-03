Clean Science and Technology Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
February 03, 2024 at 03:43 am EST
Clean Science and Technology Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,947.31 million compared to INR 2,373.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,025.17 million compared to INR 2,499.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 626.25 million compared to INR 837.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.89 compared to INR 7.89 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.89 compared to INR 7.88 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was INR 5,639.6 million compared to INR 7,189.41 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5,911.85 million compared to INR 7,361.35 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,737.52 million compared to INR 2,146.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 16.35 compared to INR 20.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 16.35 compared to INR 20.2 a year ago.
Clean Science and Technology Limited is an India-based fine and specialty chemical manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing organic and inorganic chemicals. It operates through the Speciality Chemicals segment. Its specialty chemical chemistry is diversified into three segments, such as FMCG Chemical, Performance Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Chemicals. Its FMCG chemicals include Anisole, 4-Methoxy Acetophenone, Guaiacol, Butylated Hydroxy Anisole, Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Ortho Methoxy Toluene, and L-Ascorbyl Palmitate, among others. Its performance chemicals include Clean Light Stab 770, 4-Hydroxy Tempo, Monomethyl Ether of Hydroquinone, 2,5-Di-Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Dimethyl Sebacate (DMS), and others. Its pharma and agro intermediates include Para Benzoquinone, Para Di-Methoxy Benzene (1,4-DMB), Ortho Methoxy Toluene, and others. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets.