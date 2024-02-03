Clean Science and Technology Limited is an India-based fine and specialty chemical manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing organic and inorganic chemicals. It operates through the Speciality Chemicals segment. Its specialty chemical chemistry is diversified into three segments, such as FMCG Chemical, Performance Chemicals, and Pharmaceutical Chemicals. Its FMCG chemicals include Anisole, 4-Methoxy Acetophenone, Guaiacol, Butylated Hydroxy Anisole, Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Ortho Methoxy Toluene, and L-Ascorbyl Palmitate, among others. Its performance chemicals include Clean Light Stab 770, 4-Hydroxy Tempo, Monomethyl Ether of Hydroquinone, 2,5-Di-Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, Dimethyl Sebacate (DMS), and others. Its pharma and agro intermediates include Para Benzoquinone, Para Di-Methoxy Benzene (1,4-DMB), Ortho Methoxy Toluene, and others. The Company caters to both domestic and international markets.

Sector Specialty Chemicals