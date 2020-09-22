Clean Seas Seafood : New Channel Openings and Retail Diversification Commences

ASX & Media Release

23rd September 2020

New Channel Openings and Retail Diversification Commences

Strategic relationship with Hofseth set to deliver significant new channels to diversify the business and grow volumes

Major retail and home meal kit customers in North America confirmed for launch with Clean Seas Kingfish

Distribution Agreement signed with Hofseth Asia to open China market

Continued resilience in current trading in Australian and European markets despite ongoing COVID-19 disruptions

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS), the global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish, is pleased to update the market on progress made towards its strategic objectives.

North America market penetration update

Clean Seas' strategic relationship with the Hofseth Group is set to deliver multiple new channel launches with some of the most significant retail and home meal kit customers in North America. A targeted launch program has been agreed with a major big box retail chain, a national supermarket, and with leading home meal kit customers. Clean Seas has received an order from Hofseth North America for 150 tonnes Whole Weight Equivalent (WWE) of Clean Seas Kingfish to be sold in September. Expectations are that these launches will deliver up to circa 250 tonnes (WWE) sales via Hofseth North America from now until the end of December 2020, and are the beginning of what is expected to be a wider rollout through 2021 and beyond.

Clean Seas will use the sale of surplus inventory caused by restaurant closures globally due to COVID-19, to drive trials and target long-term growth in North America, a significant market where Cleans Seas has historically had a limited presence in retail. Establishing this access to the largest and most successful retailers in the United States has now commenced.

Matt Mixter, Managing Director of Hofseth North America said "we are very excited to be launching Clean Seas premium quality and sustainably sourced Kingfish into these major markets, and see this announcement as a significant step towards a wider opportunity in the North American market. Our current business supplies over 20,000t of product weight equivalent seafood across over 10 different fish species annually throughout North America, and this high end fish is very complimentary to the existing Hofseth portfolio offering. We expect our partners to be as enthusiastic as we are with these breakthroughs"

