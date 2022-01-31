Clean Seas Seafood : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CSS

ASX +security code and description

CSSAA : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 1,158,525 ROBERT GRATTON ROBERT GRATTON 669,369 DAVID CHARLES BROWN DAVID CHARLES BROWN

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to Annexure A of the link below for the full terms and conditions of the Company¿s Equity Incentive Plan.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200110/pdf/44d5qqgvr9p7nl.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A