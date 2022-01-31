Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Clean Seas Seafood Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSS   AU000000CSS3

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED

(CSS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/30 08:07:34 pm
0.59 AUD   -1.67%
05:43aIssue of Performance Rights to Executives
AQ
05:41aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CSS
PU
01/16CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Seas Seafood : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CSS

01/31/2022 | 05:41am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 31, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CSSAA

SHARE RIGHTS

2,959,302

28/01/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

094380435

1.3

ASX issuer code

CSS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code and description

CSSAA : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,158,525

ROBERT GRATTON

ROBERT GRATTON

669,369

DAVID CHARLES BROWN

DAVID CHARLES BROWN

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to Annexure A of the link below for the full terms and conditions of the Company¿s Equity Incentive Plan.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200110/pdf/44d5qqgvr9p7nl.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

2,959,302

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CSS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

165,352,683

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CSSAA : SHARE RIGHTS

3,275,069

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clean Seas Seafood Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
05:43aIssue of Performance Rights to Executives
AQ
05:41aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CSS
PU
01/16CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
2021JobKeeper Payments Notification
AQ
2021Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting
AQ
2021CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Revenue Jumps 38% in Fiscal Q1
MT
2021CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Revenue up 38%, Record Receipts of A$14.8m & Positive Operating Cashf..
AQ
2021CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
2021CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Trading update - 100% growth in sales volumes
AQ
2021Clean Seas Seafood Limited Reports Year to Date Revenue Results for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 54,3 M 38,0 M 28,4 M
Net income 2022 -11,5 M -8,06 M -6,01 M
Net Debt 2022 0,70 M 0,49 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99,2 M 69,4 M 51,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 92
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clean Seas Seafood Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 AUD
Average target price 0,85 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert John Gratton Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Brown Chief Financial Officer
Travis Andrew Dillon Chairman
Michael Thomson Manager-Research & Development
Katelyn Adams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED0.84%69
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.2.31%45 161
CORTEVA, INC.0.38%34 594
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.4.62%20 121
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-1.98%18 763
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-28.02%7 796