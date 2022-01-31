Clean Seas Seafood : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CSS
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 31, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
CSSAA
SHARE RIGHTS
2,959,302
28/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
094380435
1.3
ASX issuer code
CSS
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
31/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
CSSAA : SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
28/1/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,158,525
ROBERT GRATTON
ROBERT GRATTON
669,369
DAVID CHARLES BROWN
DAVID CHARLES BROWN
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer to Annexure A of the link below for the full terms and conditions of the Company¿s Equity Incentive Plan.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200110/pdf/44d5qqgvr9p7nl.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
2,959,302
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CSS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
165,352,683
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CSSAA : SHARE RIGHTS
3,275,069
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
