Clean Seas Seafood : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Record Revenue, Volume, Receipts

Operating Cashflow

Record YTD revenue of A$31.3 million, up 40% on H1 FY21 and 28% ahead of H1 FY20

Record YTD sales volume of 1,946t, up 35% on H1 FY21 and 38% ahead of H1 FY20

Record YTD cash receipts of A$32.2 million up 59% on H1 FY21 and 31% ahead of H1 FY20

Prices increasing across key categories, with continued growth in revenue per kg to A$16.06

Positive operating cash flow in H1 FY22 of A$6.0 million, an increase of A$8.6 million on H1 FY21, and of A$7.7 million on H1 FY20 driven by management's focus on optimising working capital and expense reduction

All outstanding Convertible Notes have been redeemed, and Clean Seas has cash and unused working capital funding of A$26.6 million, plus an additional A$17.9 million of undrawn facilities to fund major capital works

Stocking of new juvenile fish in the new full life-cycle Fitzgerald Bay (Whyalla) farm site has been completed. Activating this location has the potential to increase Clean Seas' total production to 10,000t per annum and reflects the Company's confidence in the growth potential of Kingfish globally

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX: CSS, OSE: CSS), global leader in full cycle breeding, production and sale of Yellowtail Kingfish, is pleased to provide its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report for Q2 FY22, provided under Listing Rules 4.7b and 4.7c.

Quarterly Activities

Clean Seas' strong sales growth has continued in Q2 FY22. After posting record sales in Q1 FY22, partly due to the final clearance of some frozen inventory, a new quarterly record revenue was set in Q2 FY22 on the back of unprecedented and broad demand for Kingfish globally. This has been achieved despite ongoing uncertainty and disruption to markets and supply chains, and highlights the continued growth in awareness and appetite for Yellowtail Kingfish globally.

In Australia, despite restaurant density limits being enforced, revenues for H1 FY22 were up 27% on the same period last year, and in Europe sales were up 79% versus the same period. In North America, where Clean Seas is benefitting from broader acceptance of its Kingfish versus the Japanese competition in Asian restaurants, premium sales are up 47% on pre-pandemic levels. This unprecedented demand has driven strong price growth, with revenue per kg up to A$16.06 in H1 FY22, and in Q2, with the sale of surplus inventory complete, revenue per kg was A$18.25.

Clean Seas' Q1 FY22 sales included support for a nationwide rollout of a number of retail products with Woolworths. Feedback received to date is that our Kingfish launch into retail is tracking along positively and in line with expectations and growth plans. Promotional programs will continue to drive sales and customer awareness.