Clean Seed Capital : Appoints Advisors

Clean Seed Appoints Advisors

July 29, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. ("Clean Seed" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CSX) announces that it has engaged the services of market making, social media consulting and media advisory services in advance of its fall commercialization activities. The Company has engaged these advisors with the purpose of creating awareness of the Company, its common shares on the TSX-V and to ensure there is an available market for the Company's common shares. These activities further complement the Company's application to the OTC Markets to have its common shares traded on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Independent Trading Group

The Company has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide services as a market maker, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. ITG has been engaged for an initial term of three months, at a fee of $5,000 per month. After the three-month period, and if both parties are in agreement, the contract will roll over on a month-to-month basis with 30 days written notice required to terminate the contract. No stock options are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ITG is a Canadian securities dealer located in Toronto, Ontario that provides fee-based market maker services to TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

ITG is arm's length to the Company. ITG's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ITG will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

GRA Enterprises LLC

The Company has engaged the services of GRA Enterprises LLC ("GRA") to provide the following services: dissemination of news releases and newsworthy related events, communications and media services, the production and publication of investor bulletins on the National Inflation Association website, and distribution of e-mail alerts to the Consultant's National Inflation e-mail list about the Company and its projects. These are considered investor relation services, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. GRA has been engaged for a term of 12 months, for an aggregate fee of $100,000. No stock options are being granted in connection with the engagement.

GRA is based in Belleville, New Jersey, USA and provides fee-based services to TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. GRA is arm's length to the Company. GRA's investor relations activity will be primarily to distribute news of Clean Seed's activities to GRA's list of followers.