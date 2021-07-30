Log in
    CSX   CA18451F1027

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

(CSX)
  Report
Clean Seed Capital : Appoints Advisors

07/30/2021
CSX

Unit 14 - 7541 Conway Ave

Burnaby, BC, Canada

Listed on

V5E2P7

Ph: 604.566.9895

Fx: 604.566.9896

Clean Seed Appoints Advisors

July 29, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. ("Clean Seed" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CSX) announces that it has engaged the services of market making, social media consulting and media advisory services in advance of its fall commercialization activities. The Company has engaged these advisors with the purpose of creating awareness of the Company, its common shares on the TSX-V and to ensure there is an available market for the Company's common shares. These activities further complement the Company's application to the OTC Markets to have its common shares traded on the OTCQB Venture Market.

Independent Trading Group

The Company has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide services as a market maker, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. ITG has been engaged for an initial term of three months, at a fee of $5,000 per month. After the three-month period, and if both parties are in agreement, the contract will roll over on a month-to-month basis with 30 days written notice required to terminate the contract. No stock options are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ITG is a Canadian securities dealer located in Toronto, Ontario that provides fee-based market maker services to TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

ITG is arm's length to the Company. ITG's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ITG will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

GRA Enterprises LLC

The Company has engaged the services of GRA Enterprises LLC ("GRA") to provide the following services: dissemination of news releases and newsworthy related events, communications and media services, the production and publication of investor bulletins on the National Inflation Association website, and distribution of e-mail alerts to the Consultant's National Inflation e-mail list about the Company and its projects. These are considered investor relation services, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. GRA has been engaged for a term of 12 months, for an aggregate fee of $100,000. No stock options are being granted in connection with the engagement.

GRA is based in Belleville, New Jersey, USA and provides fee-based services to TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. GRA is arm's length to the Company. GRA's investor relations activity will be primarily to distribute news of Clean Seed's activities to GRA's list of followers.

Driving Technology Development in Modern Agriculture

www.cleanseedcapital.com

2

Northern Equities Corp.

The Company has engaged the services of North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") to provide social media consulting services. North Equities will work with Clean Seed to develop videos and other media about the Company's SMART Seeder and personnel as well develop and implement outreach strategies across social media channels.

Proactive Investors

The Company has renewed its agreement with Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("North America") for an annual media package which provides the Company with executive interviews highlighting Company milestones and news and ongoing coverage of the Company's press releases and other newsworthy events.

Warrant Exercise and Extension

The Company has made application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,175,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable at $0.50 per share from July 30, 2021 to January 31, 2022. The proposed extension of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Graeme Lempriere"

Chairman and CEO

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "CSX".

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at an incredibly high level. We pride ourselves as progress facilitators that turn solutions for modern agricultural problem into commercially viable products to fulfill new demand.

Clean Seed's SMART Seeder MAX™ technologies are revolutionary seeding tools that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by- row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today's farmer.

For further information please contact Clean Seed at 604-566-9895 and visit our website at http://www.cleanseedcapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. have not been and will not be

3

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Disclaimer

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
