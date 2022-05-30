Clean Seed Capital : March 31, 2022 Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7 - 30
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and accompanying notes, of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
/s/ Graeme Lempriere
/s/ Steven Brassard
Graeme Lempriere, Chief Executive Officer
Steven Brassard, Chief Financial Officer
Burnaby, BC, Canada
Burnaby, BC, Canada
May 30, 2022
May 30, 2022
2
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5
$
120,256
$
301,598
Receivables
6
40,498
32,324
Prepaid expenses and deposits
7
57,338
148,805
Inventories
8
248,147
180,061
Total current assets
466,239
662,788
Non-current Assets
Property and equipment
10
919,026
307,852
Intellectual property
9
9,662,144
9,562,759
Interests in Joint Venture
11
3,636,766
2,416,384
Total non-current assets
14,217,936
12,286,995
TOTAL ASSETS
$
14,684,175
$
12,949,783
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
12, 17c
$
1,186,132
$
1,186,286
Due to related parties
17c
362,072
-
Loans payable
13, 14
2,468,029
1,414,331
Total current liabilities
4,016,233
2,600,617
Non-current Liabilities
Loans payable
13, 14
1,631,404
1,091,664
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,647,637
3,692,281
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
15
26,913,787
25,728,160
Share-based payment reserve
16b
2,925,074
2,919,090
Deficit
(20,802,323)
(19,389,748)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
9,036,538
9,257,502
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
14,684,175
$
12,949,783
Ability to Continue as a Going Concern (Note 2d)
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18)
Subsequent Events (Note 20)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/ Graeme Lempriere
/s/ Colin Rush
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
License and royalty revenues (Note 2d)
$
1,266,000
$
-
$
1,266,000
$
-
Operating expenses
Amortization of intellectual property
(Note 9)
180,000
180,752
540,000
542,256
Depreciation of property and equipment
(Note 10)
90,485
56,790
199,790
162,273
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(3,882)
1,978
13,648
71,243
Interest (Notes 13,14 and 17b)
122,131
40,850
264,750
200,125
Office and miscellaneous
30,475
26,500
186,763
111,777
Personnel
169,206
196,197
531,892
532,664
Premises
25,201
17,207
62,557
41,649
Professional (Note 17b)
82,765
97,300
315,514
254,684
Research and development (Note 17b)
103,225
3,590
133,703
19,243
Share-based compensation (Notes 16b
and 17a)
11,759
175,702
101,389
299,046
Share of loss from equity accounted
investment (Note 11)
91,721
-
273,508
-
Travel and trade shows
18,684
13,154
55,061
68,806
(921,770)
(810,020)
(2,678,575)
(2,303,766)
Net and comprehensive income (loss) for
the period
$
344,230
$
(810,020)
$
(1,412,575)
$
(2,303,766)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per
share
$
0.00
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
84,497,268
76,774,611
81,572,172
76,607,325
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Share-based
Payment
Number
Amount
Reserve
Deficit
Total
Balance, June 30, 2020
76,525,500
$
23,711,454
$
3,070,923
$
(16,118,704)
$
10,663,673
Units and shares issued for cash (Note 15)
1,015,000
319,500
-
-
319,500
Warrants issued with loans payable (Notes 14 and 16b)
-
-
9,630
-
9,630
Share-based compensation (Note 16b)
-
-
299,046
-
299,046
Fair value transferred on exercise of stock options (Notes 15 and 16b)
-
243,356
(243,356)
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(2,303,766)
(2,303,766)
Balance, March 31, 2021
77,540,500
24,274,310
3,136,243
(18,422,470)
8,988,083
Units and shares issued for cash (Note 15)
2,460,000
1,200,000
-
-
1,200,000
Warrants issued with loans payable (Notes 14 and 15b)
-
-
12,935
-
12,935
Share-based compensation (Note 16b)
-
-
299,046
-
299,046
Fair value transferred on exercise of stock options (Notes 15 and 16b)
-
253,850
(253,850)
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(967,278)
(967,278)
Balance, June 30, 2021
80,000,500
25,728,160
2,919,090
(19,389,748)
9,257,502
Units and shares issued (Note 15)
3,150,145
1,115,201
-
-
1,115,201
Share issue costs (Note 15)
-
(24,979)
-
-
(24,979)
Share-based compensation (Note 16b)
-
-
101,389
-
101,389
Fair value transferred on exercise of stock options (Notes 15 and 16b)
-
95,405
(95,405)
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,412,575)
(1,412,575)
Balance, March 31, 2022
83,150,645
$
26,913,787
$
2,925,074
$
(20,802,323)
$
9,036,538
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
