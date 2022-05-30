Clean Seed Capital : March 31, 2022 Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and accompanying notes, of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

/s/ Graeme Lempriere /s/ Steven Brassard Graeme Lempriere, Chief Executive Officer Steven Brassard, Chief Financial Officer Burnaby, BC, Canada Burnaby, BC, Canada May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022

2