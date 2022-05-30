Log in
    CSX   CA18451F1027

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

(CSX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/30 03:45:43 pm EDT
0.2700 CAD    0.00%
05:20pCLEAN SEED CAPITAL : Q3 md&a
PU
05:20pCLEAN SEED CAPITAL : March 31, 2022 Financial Statements
PU
05/26Canada West Harvest Centre Captures Customer Excitement and Places Initial Orders for SMART Seeder MAX Units
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Seed Capital : March 31, 2022 Financial Statements

05/30/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Contents

Management's Responsibility for Financial Statements

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7 - 30

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and accompanying notes, of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

/s/ Graeme Lempriere

/s/ Steven Brassard

Graeme Lempriere, Chief Executive Officer

Steven Brassard, Chief Financial Officer

Burnaby, BC, Canada

Burnaby, BC, Canada

May 30, 2022

May 30, 2022

2

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5

$

120,256

$

301,598

Receivables

6

40,498

32,324

Prepaid expenses and deposits

7

57,338

148,805

Inventories

8

248,147

180,061

Total current assets

466,239

662,788

Non-current Assets

Property and equipment

10

919,026

307,852

Intellectual property

9

9,662,144

9,562,759

Interests in Joint Venture

11

3,636,766

2,416,384

Total non-current assets

14,217,936

12,286,995

TOTAL ASSETS

$

14,684,175

$

12,949,783

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable

12, 17c

$

1,186,132

$

1,186,286

Due to related parties

17c

362,072

-

Loans payable

13, 14

2,468,029

1,414,331

Total current liabilities

4,016,233

2,600,617

Non-current Liabilities

Loans payable

13, 14

1,631,404

1,091,664

TOTAL LIABILITIES

5,647,637

3,692,281

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

15

26,913,787

25,728,160

Share-based payment reserve

16b

2,925,074

2,919,090

Deficit

(20,802,323)

(19,389,748)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,036,538

9,257,502

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

14,684,175

$

12,949,783

Ability to Continue as a Going Concern (Note 2d)

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18)

Subsequent Events (Note 20)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/ Graeme Lempriere

/s/ Colin Rush

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

License and royalty revenues (Note 2d)

$

1,266,000

$

-

$

1,266,000

$

-

Operating expenses

Amortization of intellectual property

(Note 9)

180,000

180,752

540,000

542,256

Depreciation of property and equipment

(Note 10)

90,485

56,790

199,790

162,273

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(3,882)

1,978

13,648

71,243

Interest (Notes 13,14 and 17b)

122,131

40,850

264,750

200,125

Office and miscellaneous

30,475

26,500

186,763

111,777

Personnel

169,206

196,197

531,892

532,664

Premises

25,201

17,207

62,557

41,649

Professional (Note 17b)

82,765

97,300

315,514

254,684

Research and development (Note 17b)

103,225

3,590

133,703

19,243

Share-based compensation (Notes 16b

and 17a)

11,759

175,702

101,389

299,046

Share of loss from equity accounted

investment (Note 11)

91,721

-

273,508

-

Travel and trade shows

18,684

13,154

55,061

68,806

(921,770)

(810,020)

(2,678,575)

(2,303,766)

Net and comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

$

344,230

$

(810,020)

$

(1,412,575)

$

(2,303,766)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per

share

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

84,497,268

76,774,611

81,572,172

76,607,325

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Share-based

Payment

Number

Amount

Reserve

Deficit

Total

Balance, June 30, 2020

76,525,500

$

23,711,454

$

3,070,923

$

(16,118,704)

$

10,663,673

Units and shares issued for cash (Note 15)

1,015,000

319,500

-

-

319,500

Warrants issued with loans payable (Notes 14 and 16b)

-

-

9,630

-

9,630

Share-based compensation (Note 16b)

-

-

299,046

-

299,046

Fair value transferred on exercise of stock options (Notes 15 and 16b)

-

243,356

(243,356)

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(2,303,766)

(2,303,766)

Balance, March 31, 2021

77,540,500

24,274,310

3,136,243

(18,422,470)

8,988,083

Units and shares issued for cash (Note 15)

2,460,000

1,200,000

-

-

1,200,000

Warrants issued with loans payable (Notes 14 and 15b)

-

-

12,935

-

12,935

Share-based compensation (Note 16b)

-

-

299,046

-

299,046

Fair value transferred on exercise of stock options (Notes 15 and 16b)

-

253,850

(253,850)

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(967,278)

(967,278)

Balance, June 30, 2021

80,000,500

25,728,160

2,919,090

(19,389,748)

9,257,502

Units and shares issued (Note 15)

3,150,145

1,115,201

-

-

1,115,201

Share issue costs (Note 15)

-

(24,979)

-

-

(24,979)

Share-based compensation (Note 16b)

-

-

101,389

-

101,389

Fair value transferred on exercise of stock options (Notes 15 and 16b)

-

95,405

(95,405)

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,412,575)

(1,412,575)

Balance, March 31, 2022

83,150,645

$

26,913,787

$

2,925,074

$

(20,802,323)

$

9,036,538

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
