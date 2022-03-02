Log in
Clean Seed Capital : Q2 2022 - December 31, 2021 Management Discussion & Analysis

DRIVING TECHNOLOGY

DEVELOPMENT

IN MODERN AGRICULTURE

Management Discussion and Analysis

2022 Second Quarter

TSX.V: CSX | OTC: CLGPF

WELCOME TO OUR MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

This Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") includes information that will help you understand management's perspective of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto for the six months ended December 31, 2021. This information is based on what we knew on March 1, 2022. This MD&A includes statements and information about our expectations for the future and things that have not yet taken place. We highlight the section titled Forward-LookingInformation for additional information about future expectations.

We encourage you to read our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto as you review this MD&A. You can find more information about Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., including our most recent filings on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

Unless we have otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. The financial information included in this MD&A and in our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto are prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Throughout this document, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Clean Seed refer to Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. and our wholly owned subsidiaries, Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd. and Seed Sync Systems Ltd.

DRIVING TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

IN MODERN AGRICULTURE

GENERAL

4

INVESTOR INFORMATION

4

2022 OUTLOOK

5

2022 YEAR-TO-DATE

5

COMPANY OVERVIEW

6

SMART SEEDER MAX NORTH AMERICAN MARKETPLACE

11

CLEAN SEED'S BUSINESS MODEL

12

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

13

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

13

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

17

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

21

Quarterly Results

22

LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL RESOURCES

23

Repayable Government Loans

25

Share Structure

24

Cash Flows

25

Financial Condition

30

Off-Balance Sheet Activities

30

Financial Position

31

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

33

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

33

Internal Controls and Procedures

33

New Standards Adopted

34

Critical Accounting Estimates

34

Whistleblower

34

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

35

3 Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. | Management Discussion & Analysis | Second Quarter 2022

GENERAL

The Company is the creator of the world's only SMART Seeder technology, as well as additional complementary technologies.

The Company was incorporated on January 28, 2010. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CSX". On September 26, 2011, the Company (1) completed its initial public offering, and (2) completed the acquisition of Vesco Agricultural Technologies Ltd. (subsequently renamed Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd.). On September 28, 2011, the Company began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Since incorporating, the Company has received several awards for its technology innovations and was previously recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company.

The Company has one reportable operating segment.

INVESTOR INFORMATION

Common Shares

Our common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CSX" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CLGPF".

Transfer Agent

For information on common shareholdings, lost share certificates and address changes, contact:

Olympia Trust Company

4000 - 520 Third Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 0R3 Canada

Email: CSSInquiries@olympiatrust.com

For Inquiries

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

Unit 14 - 7541 Conway Avenue

Burnaby, BC V5E 2P7

Canada

Phone: 604-566-9895

Fax: 604-566-9896

Email: ir@cleanseedcapital.com

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. | Management Discussion & Analysis | Second Quarter 2022 4

2022 OUTLOOK

The agricultural knowledge, experience and commercial operations expertise of our management and our Board of Directors is vast. Our development team has been with Clean Seed since inception as we have conceptualized, designed and developed our SMART Seeder technology and now progress to commercialization. We anticipate the following activities will drive the performance for our 2022 fiscal year:

  • placement of SMART Seeder demonstration units with early adopters for the 2022 seeding season for customer demonstrations in conjunction with opening the order program for the 2023 SMART Seeder MAX;
  • completion of a comprehensive demonstration program to secure sales for the 2023 SMART Seeder MAX with shipments being delivered in late calendar 2023;
  • advancement of commercialization activities by taking possession of the Company's new facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, initiating its assembly operations and hiring additional personnel and other key elements of our commercialization program;
  • growth and production financing to support the operations for the 2022 fiscal year;
  • distribution network expansion in North America to sell the SMART Seeder MAX;
  • preparation for significant sales and production growth for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond;
  • development activities to advance the SMART Seeder technology capabilities and capacity;
  • further development of our intellectual property portfolio, including submitting patent applications for significant innovations;
  • advancement of opportunities to monetize our intellectual property in new markets; and
  • strategic relationships that are synergistic to Clean Seed.

As we progress to commercialization for 2022 and prepare for significant growth in subsequent years, the Company anticipates increased operating and capital requirements to meet its objectives. Please refer to the section titled Cash Flows and the section titled Forward-LookingInformation for additional information on our 2022 fiscal year outlook.

2022 YEAR-TO-DATE

During the 2022 fiscal year to the date of this MD&A, the primary activities have been:

  • taking possession of its new build lease facilities in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan;
  • continuing development activities of the SMART Seeder MAX technology portfolio;
  • initiating a retrofit program to upgrade the SMART Seeder MAX prototypes for customer use and demonstration in spring 2022;
  • designing and developing the Mini-MAX prototype;
  • signing up the first North American outlets for the SMART Seeder MAX;
  • advancing commercialization activities of the SMART Seeder MAX product line, including discussions with additional distribution outlets, attendance at various trade shows, recruitment of additional commercialization personnel and development of supply chain relationships;
  • completing a $1M non-brokered private placement for working capital;
  • submission of applications for additional patents for the SMART Seeder technology;
  • receiving US$1M from AMVAC Chemical Corp. in exchange for its license agreement being amended as all future royalties were paid in full; and
  • advancing its financing strategy with investment banks.

5 Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. | Management Discussion & Analysis | Second Quarter 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 05:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
