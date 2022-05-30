Clean Seed Capital : Q3 MD&A

This Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") includes information that will help you understand management's perspective of our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022. This information is based on what we knew on May 30, 2022. This MD&A includes statements and information about our expectations for the future and things that have not yet taken place. We highlight the section titled Forward-LookingInformation for additional information about future expectations.
We encourage you to read our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto as you review this MD&A. You can find more information about Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., including our most recent filings on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.
Unless we have otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. The financial information included in this MD&A and in our condensed consolidated interim financial statements and notes thereto are prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Throughout this document, the terms we, us, our, the Company and Clean Seed refer to Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. and our wholly owned subsidiaries, Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd. and Seed Sync Systems Ltd.
DRIVING TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
IN MODERN AGRICULTURE
GENERAL
4
INVESTOR INFORMATION
4
2022 OUTLOOK AND YEAR TO DATE
5
COMPANY OVERVIEW
6
CLEAN SEED'S BUSINESS MODEL
11
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
12
Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
12
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
17
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
21
Quarterly Results
22
LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL RESOURCES
23
Share Structure
25
Repayable Government Loans
25
Cash Flows
26
Financial Condition
31
Off-Balance Sheet Activities
31
Financial Position
31
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES
34
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
35
Internal Controls and Procedures
35
Critical Accounting Estimates
36
Whistleblower
36
COVID-19
36
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
37
3 Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. | Management Discussion & Analysis | Third Quarter 2022
GENERAL
The Company is the creator of the world's only SMART Seeder technology, as well as additional complementary technologies.
The Company was incorporated on January 28, 2010. On September 26, 2011, the Company (1) completed its initial public offering, and (2) completed the acquisition of Vesco Agricultural Technologies Ltd. (subsequently renamed Clean Seed Agricultural Technologies Ltd.). On September 28, 2011, the Company began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Since incorporating, the Company has received several awards for its technology innovations and was previously recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company.
The Company has one reportable operating segment.
INVESTOR INFORMATION
Common Shares
Our common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CSX" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CLGPF".
Transfer Agent
For information on common shareholdings, lost share certificates and address changes, contact:
Olympia Trust Company
4000 - 520 Third Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 0R3 Canada
Email:CSSInquiries@olympiatrust.com
For Inquiries
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.
Unit 14 - 7541 Conway Avenue
Burnaby, BC V5E 2P7
Canada
Phone: 604-566-9895
Fax: 604-566-9896
Email:ir@cleanseedcapital.com
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. | Management Discussion & Analysis | Third Quarter 2022 4
2022 OUTLOOK AND YEAR TO DATE
We anticipated the following activities to drive the performance for our 2022 fiscal year:
placement of SMART Seeder demonstration units with early adopters for the 2022 seeding season for customer demonstrations in conjunction with opening the order program for the 2023 SMART Seeder MAX;
completion of a comprehensive demonstration program to secure sales for the 2023 SMART Seeder MAX with shipments being delivered in late calendar 2023;
advancement of commercialization activities by taking possession of the Company's new facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, initiating its assembly operations and hiring additional personnel and other key elements of our commercialization program;
growth and production financing to support the operations for the 2022 fiscal year;
distribution network expansion in North America to sell the SMART Seeder MAX;
preparation for significant sales and production growth for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond;
development activities to advance the SMART Seeder technology capabilities and capacity;
further development of our intellectual property portfolio, including submitting patent applications for significant innovations;
advancement of opportunities to monetize our intellectual property in new markets; and
strategic relationships that are synergistic to Clean Seed.
As we progress to commercialization for 2022 and prepare for significant growth in subsequent years, the Company anticipates increased operating and capital requirements to meet its objectives. Please refer to the section titled Cash Flows and the section titled Forward-LookingInformation for additional information on our 2022 fiscal year outlook.
During the 2022 fiscal year to date, the Company:
opened its new build lease facilities in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and prepared for commercialization of the SMART Seeder MAX through the procurement of capital assets and the addition of additional technical, sales and management personnel;
continued development activities of the SMART Seeder MAX technology portfolioincluding testingand development of the SMART Seeder MAX on-farm and at its new premises in Saskatoon;
initiated a retrofit program to upgrade the SMART Seeder MAX prototypes for customer use and demonstration in spring 2022 and initiated the related demonstrations;
designed, developed and shipped the Mini-MAX demonstration unit to India for validation;
appointed new dealer groups that include eight locations in Alberta and Saskatchewan to distribute the SMART Seeder MAX and received orders for the first three 2023 units;
advancing commercialization activities of the SMART Seeder MAX product line, including discussions with additional distribution outlets, attendance at various trade shows, recruitment of additional commercialization personnel and development of supply chain relationships;
completed two non-brokered private placements aggregating $2.5M for working capital and general corporate purposes;
received US$1M from AMVAC Chemical Corp. ("AMVAC") in exchange for its license agreement being amended as all future royalties were paid in full;
submission of applications for additional patents for the SMART Seeder technology; and
advanced its financing strategy with investment banks.
5 Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. | Management Discussion & Analysis | Third Quarter 2022
