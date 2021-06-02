Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   CA18451F1027

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

(CSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clean Seed Capital : SMART Seeder MAX™ Sales Program Opens Strong

06/02/2021 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSX

Listed on

Unit 14 - 7541 Conway Ave

Burnaby, BC, Canada

V5E2P7

Ph: 604.566.9895

Fx: 604.566.9896

Clean Seed SMART Seeder MAX™ Sales Program Opens Strong

June 2, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. ("Clean Seed" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CSX) is pleased to announce the opening of its highly anticipated sales program for the SMART Seeder MAX™ product line. The three SMART Seeder MAX™ product offerings, consisting of the SMART Seeder MAX-4™,MAX-5™, and MAX-S™ are now available to order through our "Build-a-MAX™" e-commercesite. Customers and SMART Seeder MAX™ dealers can leverage this platform to choose their model, select product options, pay a deposit via credit card or Apple Pay and reserve a SMART Seeder MAX™ for delivery prior to spring 2022. Our highly qualified sales and support teams follow up with the customer to confirm option selection and final pricing. Site can be found here: www.smartseedermax.com

Since we launched our "Meet-a-MAX™" program in early May 2021 our demonstration calendar has been near capacity, showing strong consumer interest in the SMART Seeder MAX and its related technologies.

Colin Rush, Chief Operating Officer, states "We are very proud to bring our technology to commercialization through opening the SMART Seeder MAX for ordering. The SMART Seeder MAX family of seeders represents a quantum leap in producers' ability to drive crop yields, and reduce costs with the most environmentally sustainable planting and seeding technology on the market. We could not be more excited with the customer interest and demand we have received this spring!"

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Graeme Lempriere"

Chairman and CEO

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "CSX".

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at an incredibly high level. We pride ourselves as progress facilitators that turn solutions for modern agricultural problem into commercially viable products to fulfill new demand.

Clean Seed's SMART Seeder™ technologies are revolutionary seeding tools that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by-row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today's farmer.

Driving Technology Development in Modern Agriculture

www.cleanseedcapital.com

2

For further information please contact Clean Seed at 604-566-9895 and visit our website at http://www.cleanseedcapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Disclaimer

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
11:29aCLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : SMART Seeder MAX™ Sales Program Opens Strong
PU
09:04aCLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : SMART Seeder MAX(TM) Sales Program Opens Strong
AQ
03/24CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : to Break Ground on New Operations and Assembly Facility in..
AQ
03/04CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : Opens Global Distribution Recruitment on the SMART Seeder ..
AQ
02/24CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : adds Key Commercialization Vice President Positions to Sup..
PU
02/24CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : adds Key Commercialization Vice President Positions to Sup..
AQ
02/13TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AQ
02/10CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : Steve Sommerfeld Joins Clean Seed Capital's Board of Direc..
AQ
02/10CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : Steve Sommerfeld Joins Clean Seed Capital's Board of Direc..
PU
02/04CLEAN SEED CAPITAL  : Gaining Traction with SMART Seeder MAX-S(TM) Launch Activi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,60 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,7 M 36,4 M 36,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 72,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,14 CAD
Last Close Price 0,55 CAD
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graeme Lempriere Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gary Anderson President & Director
Steven Brassard Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Rob Ruff Head-Research & Development
Colin M. Rush Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD.41.03%36
DEERE & COMPANY34.21%113 737
THE TORO COMPANY18.11%12 056
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG23.89%5 740
HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.9.83%2 340
ESCORTS LIMITED-7.74%2 104