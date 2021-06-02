Clean Seed Capital : SMART Seeder MAX™ Sales Program Opens Strong

Clean Seed SMART Seeder MAX™ Sales Program Opens Strong

June 2, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. ("Clean Seed" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CSX) is pleased to announce the opening of its highly anticipated sales program for the SMART Seeder MAX™ product line. The three SMART Seeder MAX™ product offerings, consisting of the SMART Seeder MAX-4™,MAX-5™, and MAX-S™ are now available to order through our "Build-a-MAX™" e-commercesite. Customers and SMART Seeder MAX™ dealers can leverage this platform to choose their model, select product options, pay a deposit via credit card or Apple Pay and reserve a SMART Seeder MAX™ for delivery prior to spring 2022. Our highly qualified sales and support teams follow up with the customer to confirm option selection and final pricing. Site can be found here: www.smartseedermax.com

Since we launched our "Meet-a-MAX™" program in early May 2021 our demonstration calendar has been near capacity, showing strong consumer interest in the SMART Seeder MAX and its related technologies.

Colin Rush, Chief Operating Officer, states "We are very proud to bring our technology to commercialization through opening the SMART Seeder MAX for ordering. The SMART Seeder MAX family of seeders represents a quantum leap in producers' ability to drive crop yields, and reduce costs with the most environmentally sustainable planting and seeding technology on the market. We could not be more excited with the customer interest and demand we have received this spring!"

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Graeme Lempriere"

Chairman and CEO

About Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd.

The common shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "CSX".

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at an incredibly high level. We pride ourselves as progress facilitators that turn solutions for modern agricultural problem into commercially viable products to fulfill new demand.

Clean Seed's SMART Seeder™ technologies are revolutionary seeding tools that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by-row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today's farmer.