Clean Seed Capital : on Target for Growth – Momentum Update – Summer 2021

Clean Seed's SMART Seeder MAX™ technologies are revolutionary seeding tools that utilize the unique synergy of sophisticated electronic metering and intuitive software control putting row-by- row variable rate technology at the forefront of agricultural innovation. Our innovations create a new class of highly accurate seeding equipment designed specifically for today's farmer.

We are a team of innovators and business management professionals with a proven track record of game changing innovation and production of patented agricultural technologies at an incredibly high level. We pride ourselves as progress facilitators that turn solutions for modern agricultural problem into commercially viable products to fulfill new demand.

For further information please contact Clean Seed at 604-566-9895 and visit our website at http://www.cleanseedcapital.com.

