    CNQ   AU0000153280

CLEAN TEQ WATER LIMITED

(CNQ)
  Report
Clean TeQ Water : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNQ

02/27/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CLEAN TEQ WATER LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday February 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary

1,500,000

28/02/2022

to be confirmed

Shares in the Company

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CLEAN TEQ WATER LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

647935948

1.3

ASX issuer code

CNQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

28/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary

Shares in the Company

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

28/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,500,000

Willem Vriesendorp

Willem Vriesendorp

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02390576-3A569873?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

For

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.83000000

30/4/2027

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Description

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares will be issued upon exercise of the unquoted Options.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

only

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02390576-3A569873?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The 1,500,000 unquoted Options expire on 30 April 2027 and will vest in two tranches:

a) Tranche 1 (50%): Vest on 30 April 2023

b) Tranche 2 (50%): Vest on 30 April 2025

Issue details

For personaluse

Number of +securities

1,500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clean Teq Water Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
