Clean TeQ Water : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNQ

Entity name

CLEAN TEQ WATER LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday February 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary 1,500,000 28/02/2022 to be confirmed Shares in the Company

