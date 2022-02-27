Clean TeQ Water : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNQ
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CLEAN TEQ WATER LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday February 28, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary
1,500,000
28/02/2022
to be confirmed
Shares in the Company
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CLEAN TEQ WATER LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
647935948
1.3
ASX issuer code
CNQ
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
28/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX
New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unquoted Options over Fully Paid Ordinary
Shares in the Company
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
28/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,500,000
Willem Vriesendorp
Willem Vriesendorp
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02390576-3A569873?access_token=83
ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
For
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.83000000
30/4/2027
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares will be issued upon exercise of the unquoted Options.
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02390576-3A569873?access_token=83
ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The 1,500,000 unquoted Options expire on 30 April 2027 and will vest in two tranches:
a) Tranche 1 (50%): Vest on 30 April 2023
b) Tranche 2 (50%): Vest on 30 April 2025
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,500,000
