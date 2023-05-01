Clean Vision : Transaction Brings C-S 120 TPD of Pyrolysis Waste-Plastic Conversion Capacity to be Operational in Mid-2023 - Form 8-K

Transaction Brings C-S 120 TPD of Pyrolysis Waste-Plastic Conversion Capacity to be Operational in Mid-2023





Los Angeles, CA - January 23, 2023 - Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB: CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc. ("C-S" or "Clean-Seas"), has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 51 percent (51%) of Agadir, Morocco-based Ecosynergie Group ("ESG"). The Agreement follows the companies' execution of a binding term sheet to jointly develop a commercial scale pyrolysis facility that was previously announced on April 4, 2022.

Established in 1999, ESG is an operator of pyrolysis waste-plastic conversion technology with a current capacity of 20 tons per day ("TPD"). Additional equipment for two 50 TPD systems has already been ordered for the newly combined company. The first 50-TPD system is expected to be installed and operational in the second quarter of 2023, with the second 50-TPD system anticipated to be operational by the end of the third quarter 2023 -- increasing the total capacity to 120 TPD. The facility is expected to become a regional hub in the C-S Plastic Conversion Network, with current plans to add capacity and reach a total 350 TPD or greater within two years.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, at the closing, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, Clean-Seas will pay $6.5 million in cash for its controlling interest of ESG. ESG's current assets include: five hectares of suitably zoned land, licenses/permits to operate pyrolysis facilities, ESG's inventory of equipment and supporting technology which includes two 10-TPD pyrolysis plants as well as two additional units discussed above to be commissioned, totaling 120 TPD of capacity. ESG currently has greater than 10,000 tons of feedstock ready to be converted into clean, low-sulfur fuels, hydrogen, and it has an off-take agreement with a local oil and gas distributor.

Upon closing the transaction, ESG will be renamed Clean-Seas Morocco, LLC ("CSM"), which is the name of the joint venture entity the two companies established in April of last year. Daniel Harris, Clean Vision's Chief Revenue Officer, will serve as CEO of CSM following the closing. Mohammed El Abbassi, ESG Director and General Manager, will become Chairman of the CSM Board which will eventually be comprised of five members at the closing.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. El Abbassi said, "Our team believes this transaction is a big win for Morocco and for everyone involved. Combined with the Clean-Seas team and its capital commitment, we anticipate having the resources needed to reduce waste-plastic economically and profitably, while creating jobs and producing clean fuels to help offset higher energy prices."

"This transaction is a terrific start to 2023, and we couldn't be happier with our partners in Morocco," said Dan Harris, Clean Vision CRO. "Everyone involved with this project is committed to its success, not just financially but for the positive impact it will have on the environment and the local community."

"The Morocco facility not only proves the viability of the PCN concept," Mr. Harris added, "but demonstrates to our partners and shareholders our ongoing commitment to turn our new business pipeline into quantifiable revenue generation, even in these challenging economic times. Following the closing, Clean-Seas' plans to use its share of CSM's current and growing cash flow to expand the Moroccan operations and fund similar Clean-Seas PCN conversion facilities elsewhere around the world."

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address locally the global waste plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

