Cleanaway : Announcement of dividend distribution resolved by the Company's Board of Directors
04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Provided by: Cleanaway Company Limited
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
14:17:14
Subject
Announcement of dividend distribution resolved by
the Company's Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$ 10 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NA
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$ 1,088,880,000
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NA
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NA
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10
Cleanaway Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:05 UTC.