Cleanaway : Announcement of the change of important personnel of the Company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):COO 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Chen, Tsung-Tien / CFO of Cleanaway Company Limited 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):New 6.Reason for the change:Internal position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/07/15 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None