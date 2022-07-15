Cleanaway : BOD resolves to issue unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/15 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: Cleanaway issues unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No 4.Total amount issued:NT$2500M of total issued amount 5.Face value per bond:NT$100,000 6.Issue price:Public underwriting via bidding and auction, and tentatively sets reserve price shall not be lower than the face value. 7.Issuance period:five years 8.Coupon rate:0% 9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:No 10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: Repay bank loans and for reinvestment. 11.Underwriting method:Public underwriting via bidding and auction 12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd. 13.Underwriter or agent:Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. 14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA 15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Authorize the chairman full power to determine. 16.Certifying institution:NA 17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion: Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately after registration and get approval from the competent authority. 18.Sell-back conditions: Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately after registration and get approval from the competent authority. 19.Buyback conditions: Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately after registration and get approval from the competent authority. 20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately after registration and get approval from the competent authority. 21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately after registration and get approval from the competent authority. 22.Any other matters that need to be specified: About the issuance of unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan for funds raising plan, the issuance amount, issuance conditions, conclusion of issuance and conversion method as well as the total amount of funds required for the plan, the source of funds, the planned projects, the progress of fund utilization, and the expected benefits. and other related matters, in case of changes in laws and regulations, amendments by the competent authorities or instructions or requirements of the securities association, or when amendments or adjustments are required due to the needs of the objective environment, the chairman of the board is authorized to deal with full authority.