    8422   TW0008422007

CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(8422)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
170.50 TWD   +1.49%
05:14aCLEANAWAY : on behalf of its subsidiary company, Da Chuang Green Energy Co. Ltd., announces to acquire business assets.
PU
05:04aCLEANAWAY : on behalf of its subsidiary company, Da Chuang Green Energy Co. Ltd., announces to acquire right-of-use assets
PU
05:04aCLEANAWAY : BOD resolves to issue unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan
PU
Cleanaway : BOD resolves to issue unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan

07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cleanaway Company Limited
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 16:59:27
Subject 
 Cleanaway BOD resolves to issue unsecured
convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/15
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Cleanaway issues unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes/No):No
4.Total amount issued:NT$2500M of total issued amount
5.Face value per bond:NT$100,000
6.Issue price:Public underwriting via bidding and auction, and tentatively
sets reserve price shall not be lower than the face value.
7.Issuance period:five years
8.Coupon rate:0%
9.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:No
10.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Repay bank loans and for reinvestment.
11.Underwriting method:Public underwriting via bidding and auction
12.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd.
13.Underwriter or agent:Taishin Securities Co., Ltd.
14.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
15.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Authorize the chairman full power to determine.
16.Certifying institution:NA
17.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:
Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately
after registration and get approval from the competent authority.
18.Sell-back conditions:
Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately
after registration and get approval from the competent authority.
19.Buyback conditions:
Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately
after registration and get approval from the competent authority.
20.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:
Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately
after registration and get approval from the competent authority.
21.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:
Related rules will comply with the related law and be announced separately
after registration and get approval from the competent authority.
22.Any other matters that need to be specified:
About the issuance of unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan
for funds raising plan, the issuance amount, issuance conditions,
conclusion of issuance and conversion method as well as the total amount
of funds required for the plan, the source of funds, the planned projects,
the progress of fund utilization, and the expected benefits. and other
related matters, in case of changes in laws and regulations, amendments by
the competent authorities or instructions or requirements of the securities
association, or when amendments or adjustments are required due to the
needs of the objective environment, the chairman of the board is authorized
to deal with full authority.

Disclaimer

Cleanaway Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
