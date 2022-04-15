Cleanaway : Ex-dividend Date Announced by Cleanaway

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/04/15 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend distributed form earnings to shareholders is NT$10 per share, total NT$1,088,880,000. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/06 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/07 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/08 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/12 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/12 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend distribution date: 2022/06/30