  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Cleanaway Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    8422   TW0008422007

CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(8422)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
200.00 TWD   +0.25%
03/03CLEANAWAY : is attended President Securities Online Conference.
PU
02/27Exclusive-After much praised waste export ban, Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as 'fuel'
RE
02/25Cleanaway Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Cleanaway : Ex-dividend Date Announced by Cleanaway

04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cleanaway Company Limited
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 14:21:26
Subject 
 Ex-dividend Date Announced by Cleanaway
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/04/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend distributed form earnings to shareholders is NT$10 per share,
total NT$1,088,880,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend distribution date: 2022/06/30

Disclaimer

Cleanaway Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED
03/03CLEANAWAY : is attended President Securities Online Conference.
PU
02/27Exclusive-After much praised waste export ban, Australia under fire for shipping plasti..
RE
02/25Cleanaway Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/25CLEANAWAY : announces 2021 Financial Report is approved at the board meeting
PU
02/16Cleanaway Waste Management's After-Tax Profit Declines in Half Year to December 2021; S..
MT
2021Suez Closes $355 Million Sale of Australian Assets
MT
2021Cleanaway Waste Management Acquires Suez Groupe’s Sydney Assets for Nearly $357 M..
MT
2021Da Tsang Industrial Company Limited announced that it expects to receive TWD 400 millio..
CI
2021Cleanaway Waste Management Agrees on Completion Date of $390 Million Sydney Assets Purc..
MT
2021Cleanaway Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 611 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21 778 M 748 M 748 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,03x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cleanaway Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 200,00 TWD
Average target price 190,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -5,00%
Managers and Directors
Yung Fa Yang Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Ping Cheng Hung Deputy Spokesman & Head-Accounting
Ching Hsiang Yang Chairman
Lun Kuo Sung Vice President-Technology Department
Yu Tsung Tai Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED-14.35%748
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.06%35 950
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-13.13%11 149
STERICYCLE, INC.-7.14%5 179
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-2.56%4 668
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.3.89%4 562