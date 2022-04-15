Cleanaway : Ex-dividend Date Announced by Cleanaway
04/15/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Provided by: Cleanaway Company Limited
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
14:21:26
Subject
Ex-dividend Date Announced by Cleanaway
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/04/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend distributed form earnings to shareholders is NT$10 per share,
total NT$1,088,880,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend distribution date: 2022/06/30
Cleanaway Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:29:05 UTC.