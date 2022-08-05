Log in
    8422   TW0008422007

CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED

(8422)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
170.00 TWD   -0.29%
02:51aCLEANAWAY : announces 2022 Q2 Financial Report is approved at the board meeting
PU
02:51aCLEANAWAY : Announcement of the change of important personnel of the Company
PU
08/04CLEANAWAY : On behalf of its subsidiary Chi Wei Co. Ltd., Cleanaway announces cash dividend distribution for Q2 2022 resolved by BOD.
PU
Cleanaway : announces 2022 Q2 Financial Report is approved at the board meeting

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Provided by: Cleanaway Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:46:17
 Cleanaway announces 2022 Q2 Financial Report is
approved at the board meeting
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,389,107
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,034,832
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):787,489
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):789,348
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):619,187
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):621,024
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):5.70
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):9,083,892
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):3,459,329
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,307,985
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Cleanaway Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED
02:51aCLEANAWAY : announces 2022 Q2 Financial Report is approved at the board meeting
PU
02:51aCLEANAWAY : Announcement of the change of important personnel of the Company
PU
08/04CLEANAWAY : On behalf of its subsidiary Chi Wei Co. Ltd., Cleanaway announces cash dividen..
PU
08/04CLEANAWAY : On behalf of its subsidiary Da Ning Co. Ltd., Cleanaway announces cash dividen..
PU
08/04CLEANAWAY : Announced by Cleanaway Company Limited on behalf of Chi Wei Co. Ltd., the dona..
PU
08/04CLEANAWAY : Announced by Cleanaway Company Limited on behalf of Da Ning Co. Ltd., the dona..
PU
07/15CLEANAWAY : on behalf of its subsidiary company, Da Chuang Green Energy Co. Ltd., announce..
PU
07/15CLEANAWAY : on behalf of its subsidiary company, Da Chuang Green Energy Co. Ltd., announce..
PU
07/15CLEANAWAY : BOD resolves to issue unsecured convertible bonds the first time in Taiwan
PU
07/15CLEANAWAY : Announcement of the change of important personnel of the Company
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 6 006 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 511 M 617 M 617 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 66,5%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 170,00 TWD
Average target price 200,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Managers and Directors
Yung Fa Yang Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Ping Cheng Hung Deputy Spokesman & Head-Accounting
Ching Hsiang Yang Chairman
Lun Kuo Sung Vice President-Technology Department
Yu Tsung Tai Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANAWAY COMPANY LIMITED-27.19%617
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.22%35 814
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-23.44%9 770
STERICYCLE, INC.-19.03%4 351
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.76%4 337
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-14.70%3 863