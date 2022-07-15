Cleanaway : on behalf of its subsidiary company, Da Chuang Green Energy Co. Ltd., announces to acquire right-of-use assets

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Land No. of 799, 800, 801, 802, 803, 805, 806, 808, 809 and 810 located at Shanding Section, Mituo Dist., Kaoshiung Land No. of 608, 645, 645-1, 645-2, 646, 647, 647-1, 653, 995, 996, 997, 998, 998-1, 999, 1000, 1008, 1009, 1010 and 1011 located at Mihai Section, Mituo Dist., Kaoshiung 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1)Unit amount of lease: 954,831.38 square meters, equivalent to about 95.48 hectares. (2)Rent per unit: NT$400,000/ year per hectare (3)Total rent: NT$38,193,255 a year and NT$763,865,103 in total for 20 years 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): There are 24 counterparties in the transaction, of which only Yanglee Pilien is a related party of the Company, and the rest are not related parties. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: Fishery and electricity symbiosis solar plants are essentially based on farming, supplemented by solar power generation. So the location selected for solar power plants are fish farms. For the concern of scale economy to obtain reasonable profits and lands well-planned for solar power plants, the property rights of fish farms are mostly held by several landlords, we plan to rent lands whose Land No. listed above from landlords. These landlords include Yanglee Pilien, a related party of the Company. The previous date and monetary amount of transfer:NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):NA 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Terms of delivery or payment: Payment is made in accordance with the contract. (2)Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: The company shall conduct soil testing as a background value before the land is handed over. If 20-year lease contract expires, the soil is polluted and the third party impartial unit determines that the contamination is responsible for the company, the company shall deal with the restoration and compensate for the loss. If the third party impartial unit determines the land can't be restored, the Company shall purchase the land at twice the higher of the announced present value or the market value. 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: (1)The decision-making unit: the board of directors. (2)Transaction method: Lease contract signed by both parties. (3)The reference basis for the decision on price: Land rent appraisal report. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: (1)V-land Get Right Valued united firm appraises the rent is NT$40,102,908 per year. (2)Cities Real Estate Appraiser Firm appraises the rent is NT$38,957,124 per year. 11.Name of the professional appraiser: (1)V-Land get right valued united firm：Chun-Han Lin. (2)Cities Real Estate Appraiser Firm: Kai-Lun Chien. 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: (1)V-Land get right valued united firm：(105) Gao-Shi-Gu-Zi-Di-000107. (2)Cities Real Estate Appraiser Firm：(103) Gao-Shi-Gu-Zi-Di-000084. 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Broker and broker's fee:NA 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: Promote the green energy policy with the government. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/15 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/07/15 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None