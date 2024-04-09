(Alliance News) - CleanBnB Spa reported that it closed the first quarter with a gross booking value of EUR6.8 million, up 37 percent year-on-year.

In the first three months of the year, the company reached 2,642 properties, spread across 80 Italian locations and managed exclusively, while stays managed by CleanBnB increased 38 percent to 19,755 compared to the same period in 2023.

